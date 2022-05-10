Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Cecily Remembers Late Mom Beth Chapman in Emotional Post

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s stepdaughter Cecily honored her late mother Beth Chapman in a heartfelt Mother’s Day post earlier this weekend.

Cecily is Beth’s daughter by her ex-husband, Keith Barmore. But when Beth Chapman married Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman in 2006, Cecily became part of his family. Unfortunately, she and Dog have had a strained relationship since Beth passed away in 2019. She died after a two-year battle with throat cancer at just 51 years old.

To honor her mother, Cecily took to Instagram yesterday and posted a badass picture of Beth. She began in her caption, “My mom was my world. Each holiday never feels the same but I slowly find ways to cope with it. I try to stay off social media [especially] on Mother’s Day.

“But [to be honest] I think about her every single day of my life. I love her more than words could ever explain and the memories we shared was ours,” Cecily continued. “Happy Mother’s Day to this amazing woman that made me the boss b*tch I am today! I miss you so much my best friend. People tell me every day that I look, sound, and act like you, always a little reminder to make you proud. I only hope to be half the woman you once were and share the real love you had and the things you did for people.”

Even though Cecily might not have the greatest relationship with Dog the Bounty Hunter, it’s clear that she and Beth Chapman were extremely close.

Dog the Bounty Hunter Reveals What Beth Chapman Would’ve Thought of His Time on ‘The Masked Singer’

Earlier this month, fans learned that the Armadillo on “The Masked Singer” was none other than Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman. He impressed the judges throughout the competition, but eventually, the time came to take the mask off.

In a recent interview with Page Six, Dog the Bounty Hunter revealed what his late wife, Beth Chapman, would’ve thought of his time on the show.

“Oh, she would have loved it,” Dog said. “I don’t know when I fell down what she [would have] said.”

Dog’s referring to a moment from the show when he tried to do a high kick on stage. He was singing the Sex Pistols’ version of “I Fought the Law” and took a tumble after attempting the high kick. But he soon got right back up again.

“I had no idea I was going down,” Dog said, noting that his Armadillo costume weighed over 200 pounds. “You can’t get up from sitting down, right? So as I fell, that went through my mind. Those two thoughts, fail or sink or swim, hit my mind, right? I feel that angels picked me up [because you] couldn’t pick this thing up.”