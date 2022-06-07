Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Lyssa Chapman Married Partner Lei in Private Wedding

It’s nothing but wedding bells for Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughter, Lyssa Chapman, and her partner, Lei. The two lovebirds recently tied the knot in a private ceremony in beautiful Hawaii on June 3.

On Tuesday, 34-year-old Chapman announced the happy news via Instagram that she and her partner, Leiana Evensen, who she calls “Lei,” were officially married.

“Last week Lei and I boarded a boat at 7 in the morning with 7 of our closest family members and we dedicated our love and lives to one another,” she began the post, which features sappy snaps of the two. Her followers see the couple holding hands in the photos, standing in clear-as-glass waters, with decorative flower crowns around their heads.

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughter added, “With our feet in the water, we connected ourselves to the power and vastness of the ocean.”

Despite the gorgeous backdrop of the wedding, it was missing one crucial element. Her father didn’t seem to attend the happy couple’s nuptials. However, Chapman did have her uncle, who also acted as the officiator.

“There, with uncle David officiating, we stated our declarations of intent, said our vows and began life together OFFICIALLY as wife, and wife,” she also wrote on Instagram.

Although her dad wasn’t there to celebrate, it didn’t seem to affect Chapman’s cheerful demeanor. In the post, she went so far as to call it “literally a dream day” and said that “the best part” of the day is that Lei is now her “freaking WIFE !!” The former bail bondswoman said that she’s feeling “so happy, blessed, filled with love and gratitude.”

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughter feeling ‘happy and blessed’ amid wedding

“I never thought I was worthy or capable of this kind of love,” she added. The pair have been together for over five years. “The vibration I feel in my body hasn’t stopped since I met her and if you’re reading this from a dark place know that your happy beginning is out there somewhere too.”

During an interview in 2021, Chapman revealed that she and Lei were immediately drawn to each other when they met because they were born on the same day. After hitting it off, they quickly discovered that they had “similar morals” and wanted the same thing out of life, mainly consisting of “epic adventures.”

The wedding was also a long time in the making. Lei popped the question back in December 2017 during a trip to Seattle. Although they hadn’t decided on a date at the time, they had dreamed of having a tropical wedding with the backdrop of the beautiful Hawaiian terrain.

Chapman was previously married to Brahman Galanti from 2009 to 2011. Together they share two children, Abbie Mae Chapman and Madalynn Grace Galanti. Chapman filed for divorce in February 2011 after she claimed that he was abusive toward her.