Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Marks Three-Year Anniversary of Her Mom’s Death in Heartbreaking Post

After a difficult battle with throat and lung cancer, Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman died on June 26, 2019, leaving behind her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, and their four children. It’s now been three years since her passing, but her memory lives on with her family and fans.

In a touching Instagram post, Beth Chapman’s youngest daughter, Cecily, shared a video montage of her mother’s life. In the caption, she recounted the horrible day of her mother’s death and her subsequent heartbreak.

“3 years and it still feels like yesterday,” she wrote. “I got a call at 5:30 AM from her nurse saying it was time…. I then rushed to my parents’ house took the phone to my dad in their room and knew right then, [that] life would never be the same.”

“It was my father and I who had to take that call,” she continued. “The tears that filled our eyes in a matter of seconds is something I’ll never forget. You’re always with me and I’m always with you. I stood by you then and I stand with you now.”

“I love you mom, miss you every day, and know that everything I do is to make you proud [my queen, Beth Chapman] it ended when it ended.”

Dog the Bounty Hunter Gave a Tearful Interview About Beth Chapman Following Her Death

Just weeks after the death of his wife of 13 years, Beth Chapman, Duane Chapman (better known as Dog the Bounty Hunter) sat down with Entertainment Tonight to discuss her tragic passing. The bereaved husband was obviously distraught, tearfully describing the weeks without her and the moments leading up to her final words to him.

“[With any] new experience that you have, you don’t know how you’re doing because you’ve never experienced it,” Chapman said. “I have a lot of people who depend on me. All my supervisors said: ‘Dog, it’s time to man up.’ So I’m trying to man up.”

“For two to three years, she knew this might happen,” he recalled. “So she would say, ‘Who is going to sit next to you?… Big Daddy, you better not let another girl take my place.’ I said, ‘I won’t.'”

When it came time to take Beth to the hospital for the last time, Duane Chapman said he almost couldn’t bear to do it. “I didn’t even make a decision,” he explained. “I almost said, ‘I can’t.'”

“Before I could say, ‘Alright,’ she couldn’t breathe and I called the ambulance,” he continued. “But every day she talked as if she was not there. ‘Here’s what to do with this, here’s what to do with that. Don’t keep running your mouth. When they ask you a specific question, just answer that.'”