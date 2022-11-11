Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Tributes Late Mom Beth Chapman

Dog the Bounty Hunter‘s daughter recently took to her Instagram to pay tribute to Beth Chapman on her 55th birthday. Bonnie is the oldest child of Beth Chapman and Duane “Dog” Chapman. She has a younger brother named Garry. She shared a heartfelt message about her mother alongside a candid snapshot on her social media.

“No words can express the loss of a mother,” Bonnie captioned the image on October 29th. “Every day I wish I could ask for your advice. I live each day knowing you would be proud of me for standing my ground like you did when you were here. I’ve embodied your mannerisms and have seen the hardships that come with it. No one will ever replace the fire you ignited in the hearts of the people you touched. Not a single soul will ever compare to you. Happy birthday, Mom, I wish you were here.”

Beth Chapman’s other children took to social media to pay tribute as well

Cecily Chapman, Beth’s daughter from her first marriage to Keith Barmore, also paid tribute to her mother on October 30th.Cecily, 29, reflected on how her mother’s guidance has led to her becoming the “boss b—” she is today. Cecily added that even though she moved away from Hawaii last year, she can still feel her mother watching over her and knows it was the best decision for her life.

“I now have a life again, I’m loved by many here and I’m forever grateful [to] those people,” Cecily captioned a sassy image of Beth. “You all know who you are! Y’all have helped me gain a new strength that has allowed me to grow in a way that I never thought possible. I know my mom is happy with how far I’ve come and proud of me for stepping away when I needed to. But enough about me here’s my beautiful mama! Happy 4th heavenly birthday, not a day goes by I don’t think of you.”

Beth’s son Garry also posted about Beth on his Instagram. “The hardest part of you not being here was learning it’s not about me living without you, but living with the love you left behind,” Garry wrote. “I couldn’t have asked for a better mother, and I hope when the day comes when I have kids that their mother is exactly like you were to me. You pushed me, you never doubted me even when I doubted myself, but most importantly you loved me unconditionally. Happy heavenly birthday mama. I miss you.”

Beth enjoyed a high profile as a star of Dog the Bounty Hunter

Chapman married Dog in 2006, and she starred alongside him in the reality television shows Dog the Bounty Hunter, Dog and Beth: On the Hunt, and Dog’s Most Wanted. However, Chapman was diagnosed with throat cancer in September 2017 which later spread to her lungs. She died from complications of cancer on June 26th 2019 while filming Dog’s Most Wanted. Duane had vowed never to remarry following Chapman’s death but he reversed course and married his sixth wife Francie Frane in September 2021. Dog did not post about Beth’s birthday on Instagram this year