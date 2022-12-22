Dog the Bounty Hunter Shares Exciting Update Welcoming New Member of the Family

Dog the Bounty Hunter is sharing some spectacular news that his family has added a dog, a real dog, to their number. Duane “Dog” Chapman, which is his real name, is now a doggy daddy. He brought in a labradoodle named Sidney into the fold. Chapman and his wife Francie Frane shared the news on social media on Tuesday. Sidney is an early Christmas present for Francie.

Chapman first shared the news on Instagram. He put up a cure photo of Francie holding Sidney in her arm. Chapman captioned the post, “My Francie’s new Christmas Baby Sidney !!!” Frane shared the news on her Instagram, too. She put up a picture of the dog in a carrying bag. Frane and Chapman were “heading home to Florida with the new baby.” She added the words, “Thank you for my early Christmas present,” to her caption.

Dog the Bounty Hunter Lives With Wife In Florida These Days

We don’t have any other updates about Sidney and how she’s adjusting to life in Florida. But Frane had some other words that she shared in the comments section. She wrote that Sidney is indeed a labradoodle, which is a crossbreed between a Labrador Retriever and a Poodle. Frane adds that Sidney “Is Fabulous!!!” Comments flowed in about the dog. One wrote, “Look at her floofy snoot.” Frane replied that “she is so amazing!!”

Adding Sidney to the home happened about a year-plus after Chapman and Frane got married. They tied the knot in a Colorado ceremony in September 2021. They started out as friends, then it grew into romance. Both of them shared a bond over losing a spouse. Chapman’s wife Beth died from cancer in June 2019. Frane’s husband Bob died in May 2020, PopCulture reports.

Both Dog the Bounty Hunter and Frane have grown in their relationship. Adding Sidney is just another step. In other news involving Dog and his wife, Champan sold his Colorado home for $1.6 million, the New York Post confirmed. He initially bought the home with Beth back in 2009. Chapman did confirm to the Post that he and Frane have “moved to the sunny state of Florida and are enjoying the warmer weather. Aloha.”

It’s nice to have some happy pet news to share about Dog the Bounty Hunter. Back in July, Chapman’s son Leland shared that his beloved dog Kona had died. The pooch was known as “Kona the Dog” to family members. Hopefully, this new doggie will spread a lot of love throughout the Chapman home.