Dog the Bounty Hunter Fans Mourn Death of ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Star David Robinson

Following the news that Dog the Bounty Hunter’s friend and business partner David Robinson passed away at the age of 50, fans took to social media to share their reaction to the announcement.

Robinson’s ex-wife Rainy revealed that Dog the Bounty Hunter’s friend was on a Zoom call on Wednesday (November 30th). That was when he suddenly experienced a medical emergency. Although first responders were quick to rush to the scene and perform CPR on Robinson, he was pronounced dead after unsuccessful attempts to revive him.

Brooke Robinson, David Robinson’s current wife, spoke about her husband’s health prior to his sudden death. “David was very healthy and was on a work call in our dining room at home when he collapsed. Life-saving maneuvers were attempted and paramedics were called. David died in my arms. We ask again for time and space to grieve for the husband, father, brother and friend that was lost. ”

Duane Chapman, aka Dog the Bounty Hunter, released a statement about his reaction to the loss of Robinson. “I’m shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of David Robinson, my right-hand man of many years,” Dog declared. “Until we meet again, brother.”

Dog the Bounty Hunter fans shared their thoughts about Robinson’s sudden death. “This stuff is starting to freak me out,” one fan stated. “I’m 50 and there are so many people either younger than me or around my age that are just dropping dead of heart attacks. A lot of these people looked healthy to me!!!”

Another fan shared, “Rest in peace. I really loved the show, My daughter who has also passed away had a huge crush on Leland, and made me call the dadgum show back in the day.”

Robinson appeared in a few episodes of Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Most Wanted in 2019

According to the Mirror, David Robinson made appearances on Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Most Wanted in 2019. He would accompany the famous bounty hunter on searches for wanted fugitives for the show.

In 2020, David Robinson experienced some struggles when he and his ex Rainy divorced after 25 years of marriage. The former couple shared two daughters and three grandchildren together.

It was further reported that this is another loss for Dog the Bounty Hunter. Chapman’s fifth wife Beth passed away in June 2019 at the age of 51. She had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of throat cancer in 2017. Although she was in remission at one point, the cancer returned and spread to her lungs. Beth and Dog had been married for more than 10 years prior to Beth’s death. They had two children together, Bonnie and Garry Chapman. He has since moved on to marry Francie Frank. They exchanged vows in 2021.