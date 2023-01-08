Dog the Bounty Hunter Gives Late Wife Beth’s Ashes to Her Family

Nearly four years after Beth Chapman passed away following a fight with throat cancer, her husband and TV personality Dog the Bounty Hunter announced he has given his wife’s ashes to her family.

A rep for Dog the Bounty Hunter told TMZ that Beth’s mother, Bonnie Joan, passed away in November 2022. One of her final wishes was to be laid to rest with her daughter. Dog heard about the request and decided to make his late mother-in-law’s wish happen.

In response to the request, Dog the Bounty Hunter gave Beth’s ashes to her sister Melinda. Although the mother-daughter duo allegedly had a rocky relationship, they reportedly made sure they made up before Beth’s death in 2019.

Following Beth’s death, Dog the Bounty Hunter held a ceremony in Hawaii to spread her ashes. He notably used ceremonial ashes for that ceremony, but some of her actual remains were scattered in other places that were important to her. As for the remaining ashes he has, Dog told the media outlet, “I understand now what Rest In Peace truly means. I’m hopeful Beth can now Rest In Peace.”

Dog the Bounty Hunter married his fifth wife Beth in 2006. The couple had two children together, Bonnie Joanne Chapman and Garry Chapman. Dog also adopted Beth’s daughter from a previous marriage, Cecily. The couple operated Da’Kine Bail Bonds before starring in their hit reality TV series. Beth passed away at The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu on June 26, 2019.

Six months after Beth’s death, Dog the Bounty Hunter began dating Francie Frank. The couple announced their engagement in May 2020 and were married in Colorado on September 2, 2021.

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Announced the News About Beth’s Mother on Instagram

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughter Cecily announced the death of Beth’s mother on December 1st. “To my beautiful grandmother I love you so much,” Cecily wrote on Instagram. “Words can’t explain the love we had for each other always talking on the phone on a Sunday afternoon. You helped shape all the woman (sic) in our family and instilled so many great lessons in us, forever grateful of your advise (sic), guidance and to always love one another.”

Cecily went on to add, “Rest easy my sweet gramma say hi to grandpa and mom for me we all will miss you dearly and love you unconditionally for as long as we shall live. RIP BJ .”

Although she didn’t make a tribute post to her grandmother, Bonnie took to Instagram to announce that she and Cecily would be taking over the Beth Chapman Memorial, Inc. “We are delighted to finally hear, after three years, that the Beth Chapman Memorial, Inc. is being offered to us. We humbly accept the current owner stepping aside and letting the Chapman women take the reins. Our plans for the scholarship are to be much more transparent and create a board of women who genuinely love Beth and want to carry her legacy on.”