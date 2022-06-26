Dog the Bounty Hunter Honors Late Wife Beth Chapman on Three-Year Anniversary of Her Death

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman brought a heartfelt message to Twitter about his late wife, Beth Chapman. It may seem hard to believe for fans of Dog the Bounty Hunter, but Beth Chapman passed away three years ago. Dog took to Twitter to honor the anniversary of her death.

You’ve been partying with the angels for three years. I feel you all the time. Thanks for watching over us. We love you. pic.twitter.com/h7PAZkOlQB — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 26, 2022

“You’ve been partying with the angels for three years,” Dog the Bounty Hunter tweeted. “I feel you all the time. Thanks for watching over us. We love you,” he concluded. Of course, there was an outpouring of support from fans. “Fly high forever Beth Chapman,” one Twitter user wrote. “Such a beautiful Soul. I’m sure Heaven is a lot brighter with her there,” another fan tweeted.

Beth Chapman lost her battle with throat cancer in 2019. “It’s terrible, the most terrible time in someone’s life,” Dog the Bounty Hunter said at the time to Hawaii News Now. “You kind of try to remember that you’re celebrating life, but right now we’re mourning the death, so it’s not good.”

An Old Dog finds new love

However, Dog found love with another mourning the loss of a spouse to cancer. Francie Frane began dating Dog in early 2020. In a post on Instagram, Dog the Bounty Hunter expressed his joy. “I scream & Cry Beth where are you why did you leave me,” he wrote in April 2020. Dog continued, “then I look up & see you Francie & the pain turns to a smile I LOVE YOU WOMAN!!”

Francie Frane and Dog the Bounty Hunter were married in September of 2021. It’s the 6th marriage for the reality show star. Dog explained how he bonded with Francie on TMZ Live. “So we hopped on the phone, started talking to each other, crying and consoling each other, and then one thing led to another and it’s just incredible that I’ve been able to meet someone like her,” Dog said in May 2020. Since both Dog and Francie had recently lost spouses to cancer, they shared a special bond. “With Francie, I’m allowed to speak about Beth, we speak about her husband. We cry. We hold each other.”

Dog the Bounty Hunter was an A&E reality show that chronicled Duane “Dog” Chapman’s activities as a bail bondsman. With few exceptions, the series was set in or around Hawaii or in Dog’s home state of Colorado. After eight seasons, A&E canceled the series in 2012. Several spin-offs followed. A new spin-off series entitled Dog’s Unleashed was set to drop in 2021. However, it was canceled before any episodes aired due to legal issues.