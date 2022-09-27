Dog the Bounty Hunter Offers Prayers for Those in the Path of Hurricane Ian

Reality Tv star Duane Chapman AKA Dog the Bounty Hunter encouraged his social media followers to pray for those in the path of Hurricane Ian. Chapman made the plea on his Twitter. He posted an image of a weather map of Florida, covered in storm clouds.

We’re praying for all those in the path of Hurricane Ian and believing for God to calm the storm before landfall. Will you join us? pic.twitter.com/qglK0yfg1e — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) September 27, 2022

“We’re praying for all those in the path of Hurricane Ian and believing for God to calm the storm before landfall,” he wrote. “Will you join us?” Followers rallied behind Dog the Bounty Hunter’s cause. “Us Floridians greatly appreciate the prayers,” one fan wrote. “I’m a single Grandma raising her late daughter’s children that can use all the prayers we can get.” Others simply offered their support to those in Hurricane Ian’s path. “Sending prayers to my family and everyone in Florida,” another fan tweeted.

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s prayers are needed. As Hurricane Ian rapidly approaches Florida, many people are evacuating and preparing for the dangerous storm surges. This hurricane is especially concerning because it is hitting areas that don’t usually experience this type of damage. The National Hurricane Center in Miami released an update that says Ian is now classified as a Category 2 hurricane. This means that the hurricane has sustained wind speeds of 96-110 mph.

Dog the Bounty Hunter recently found new love after a tragic loss

Dog lost his late wife, Beth Chapman to throat cancer in 2019. However, Dog found love with another mourning the loss of a spouse to cancer. Francie Frane began dating Dog in early 2020. In a post on Instagram, Dog the Bounty Hunter expressed his joy. “I scream & Cry Beth where are you why did you leave me,” he wrote in April 2020. Dog continued, “then I look up & see you Francie & the pain turns to a smile I LOVE YOU WOMAN!!”

Francie Frane and Dog the Bounty Hunter married in September of 2021. It’s the 6th marriage for the reality show star. Dog explained how he bonded with Francie on TMZ Live. “So we hopped on the phone, started talking to each other, crying and consoling each other, and then one thing led to another and it’s just incredible that I’ve been able to meet someone like her,” Dog said in May 2020. Since both Dog and Francie had recently lost spouses to cancer, they shared a special bond. “With Francie, I’m allowed to speak about Beth, we speak about her husband. We cry. We hold each other.”

Dog the Bounty Hunter was an A&E reality show that chronicled Duane “Dog” Chapman’s activities as a bail bondsman. With few exceptions, the series was set in or around Hawaii or in Dog’s home state of Colorado. After eight seasons, A&E canceled the series in 2012. Several spin-offs followed. A new spin-off series entitled Dog’s Unleashed was set to drop in 2021. However, it was canceled before any episodes aired due to legal issues.