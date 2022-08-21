Dog the Bounty Hunter Poses With Assistant Police Chief in New Post: ‘Always Proud to Back the Blue’

Although the star of a hit A&E show running for eight seasons and over 200 episodes, Duane Chapman (Dog the Bounty Hunter) cared more about bringing justice. On more than one occasion, after catching the fugitive, the bounty hunter tried to help them and get them on the right path. In 2021, Chapman, like many Americans, heard about Gabby Petito, who went missing while traveling with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, across the United States. Dog sought to locate her, but received a great deal of backlash for lending his support. Now, as the search continues for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, it appears Chapman is stepping back, but that doesn’t mean he is done supporting his officers in blue.

Sporting his signature look, Dog the Bounty Hunter posted a picture on Twitter of the Assistant Chief of Police for the Shreveport Police Department. He wrote, “Always proud to back the blue!”

Always proud to back the blue! 🤙



— with Assistant Chief of Police Johnson of the Shreveport Police Department pic.twitter.com/QXgqpzY72o — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) August 21, 2022

News Breaks On Kiely Rodni

As for the recent missing case of Kiely Rodni, Dog admitted to having solid leads in the case but wanted to respect both the police working the case and the family of Rodni. Sadly, it seems that Dog might not need to get involved as it is being reported by TMZ that a famous search team has apparently located the body of Rodni. Called the Adventures with Purpose, the dive team has a massive following on YouTube with millions of subscribers. On Sunday, they reported on their Facebook page, “We Just Found Kiely Rodni”. The teenager went missing around the Lake Tahoe area after leaving a graduation party in Nevada County, CA. Police estimated around 300 people attended the party.

In their Facebook post, the Adventures with Purpose wrote, “Car is upside down in only 14′ of water. We have CONFIRMED Kiely is inside. Family Notified. Law Enforcement on their way. We will be on scene the rest of the day, will have a live stream tomorrow, and will make an announcement as to what time later this afternoon. Thank you everyone for your support and donations in getting us here to help Kiely and her family.” Again, at this time, the police have yet to confirm the claims.

Dog The Bounty Hunter Talks Missing Murder Suspect

On top of the story surrounding Kiely Rodni, Dog the Bounty Hunter visited Fox News to speak with host Lawrence Jones about Dawn Rene Wynn, a murder suspect who skipped bail and is on the run. Accused of killing her husband while her two boys were inside the house, Dog noted a civil lawsuit should be on the horizon. “Whatever judge let her go, you file a civil lawsuit on it, you get 12 people back in a jury, and you take that judge’s job, and you take that city’s money. That judge is the one that made the decision to let her go free.”