Dog the Bounty Hunter Reportedly Reluctant to Help With Kiely Rodni Disappearance: Here’s Why

It’s been two weeks since 16-year-old Kiely Rodni went missing near Lake Tahoe. And people are asking Dog the Bounty Hunter to help find her. But after suffering lash back with the Gabby Petito case, he is reluctant to help.

In a statement to TMZ, the reality star’s representative shared that people have been sending his client endless emails that offer tips or ask him to join the effort because he’s skilled at turning seemingly small leads into case closing information.

However, he’s resisting the pleas. When Petito was found dead in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest, he jumped in to help police find her murderer, Brian Laundrie. Just as everything was happening, he was on his honeymoon with Francie Frane near the home of Laundrie’s sister. So he decided to pay her a visit to start his own investigation.

A video of him knocking on her door immediately began circulating on social media, and people attacked him for interfering with an official investigation. And the drama has turned him off from working on highly publicized cases.

Now, Dog the Bounty Hunter is sticking to his former self-imposed rules. As his rep said, he will only join a missing person’s case under two conditions, either a police department or a family member needs to ask him. If that doesn’t happen, he will consider beginning his own search after 21 days have passed since the person disappeared. At that time, cases tend to go cold.

Dog the Bounty Hunter Will Consider Joining the Efforts Next Week

As it stands, there is only one week left before Dog the Bounty Hunter will feel compelled to start hunting. The rep also shared that he’s waiting on some worthwhile clues about her whereabouts.

Kiely Rodni went missing on Saturday, Aug, 6. The teenager was attending an end-of-the-year school party at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California. There were around 100 people in attendance, and Rodni is the only person who disappeared. The last time someone saw her was around 12:30 a.m., according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Rodni’s boyfriend and best friend both shared that they had spoken to her on Aug 5 and she had been acting normal. They both received text messages from her while she was at the campground. And Rodni’s mother said she spoke with her that night. Rodni has sent her a text claiming that she was going “straight home.”

People have sent authorities around 1,200 tips surrounding the teen. However, nothing has brought a solid lead. As it stands, the department is not ruling out an abduction. However, Placer County Sgt. Scott Alford announced last week that he has no “evidence that supports an abduction.”