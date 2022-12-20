dog-the-bounty-hunter-selling-massive-colorado-home

If you are in the market for a new house, then Dog the Bounty Hunter might have something right up your alley. The famous bounty hunter is putting up his Colorado home for sale. The house reportedly, according to TMZ, has been listed for $1.5 million. It is located in Castle Rock, Colorado. And it happens to be the same home that has been featured on Dog the Bounty Hunter’s TV shows.

Dog the Bounty Hunter and his new wife Francie are leaving the beautiful state in the great West. The house has six bedrooms and five bathrooms. It comes with features like an entertainment room, a home theater, and a covered patio with a hot tub to boot. The home in Colorado also is where Dog the Bounty Hunter lived with his previous wife Beth before she died of cancer in 2019.

Dog the Bounty Hunter Now Lives In Florida With His Wife Francie

These days, Dog and Francie are living it up in Florida. Right now, their plans are to stay there and live there on a full-time basis. Karen & Scott Beville of Coldwell Banker Realty 24 hold the listing for the home.

It’s been a rough period of time for Dog. Earlier in December, his longtime right-hand man David Robinson died suddenly at 50 years of age. Robinson was on a Zoom call reportedly when he suffered a medical emergency. Dog offered up his condolences in a statement. “I’m shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of David Robinson, my right-hand man of many years,” Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, told TMZ. “Until we meet again, brother.” Emergency officials arrived on the scene and performed CPR on him. Unfortunately, they were unable to revive him.

Meanwhile, a while back, Dog sat down for an in-depth interview on Uncut with Jay Cutler. One topic, among many, that was covered was just how Chapman got his famed nickname. As it turns out, it all comes from his time in a biker gang. The head of the gang had heard Dog talk about God a lot. His faith has always been an important part of Chapman’s life. Well, as the story goes, the leader of the gang thought it would be a good idea to name Chapman, Dog. That’s God spelled backward.

Finally, Dog the Bounty Hunter has been a steady presence in the world of TV for many years. It dates back to his A&E show that ran for several seasons. People could tune in to see Dog and his crew go after different people. There were many different situations that brought his crew into action. But they never gave up a chase and always did their best.