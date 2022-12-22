Dog the Bounty Hunter Slapped With Massive Tax Lien in Two States

Dog the Bounty Hunter is facing some rather serious tax issues in Colorado and Hawaii. Duane Chapman, Dog’s real name, has been issued a $1.6 million tax lien regarding sums of unpaid taxes in both states. “I’ve been working diligently to satisfy these outstanding debts and look forward to putting this behind us,” Dog the Bounty Hunter, 69, told The U.S. Sun. The outlet first reported this story.

Duane Chapman has liens totaling $72,229 in Hawaii. That is in connection with “individual income” for the years of 2014 and 2019, according to documents reviewed by the outlet. In Colorado, Chapman has federal liens for 2014-20 in Douglas and Jefferson counties, respectively.

Dog the Bounty Hunter Recently Sold His Colorado Home

Meanwhile, Chapman has liens in Douglas County totaling $799,975 (for 2014-2019) and $20,147 (for 2020). That is according to the county’s Clerk-Recorder’s office. In Jefferson County, records indicated that he has $800,087 in liens for 2014-2019, according to the outlet. This tax lien news comes on the heels of a report from the New York Post that Chapman sold his Castle Rock, Colorado mansion for close to $1.59 million.

Chapman and his late wife Beth Chapman bought the nine-acre home in 2009 for $750,000, and he listed it this past October for $1.69 million, the publication reported. Beth Chapman died in June 2019 at 51. Their home had been on three of Chapman’s TV shows, including Dog the Bounty Hunter, Dog and Beth: On the Hunt, and Dog’s Most Wanted, DailyMail.com reports.

Duane Chapman Got Married To Francie Frane Last Year

Chapman got married to Francie Frane last year. He has since moved to Florida, where he’s living now, Chapman told the Post. “I love Colorado – it will always be special to me and Francie,” Chapman said. “We have moved to the sunny state of Florida and are enjoying the warmer weather. Aloha.” Dog the Bounty Hunter told the newspaper that he’s currently focusing his effort on The D.O.G. Foundation. It is an organization that targets sex trafficking and aims to help survivors of abuse.

Dog the Bounty Hunter made headlines last year after joining the search for fugitive Brian Laundrie. His remains were found in Florida on October 20, 2021. That was more than a month after his girlfriend Gabby Petito was found dead at a Wyoming campsite. Finally, in other Dog the Bounty Hunter news, his family has just welcomed in a new member to the group. Dog has welcomed, well, a dog into the fold. His wife Francie was shown holding a Labradoodle, a mix between a Labrador Retriever and a Poodle. The dog is named Sidney and was featured in an Instagram post with Francie.