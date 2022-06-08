Dog the Bounty Hunter Visits Missouri Prison, Offers Message of Inspiration for Inmates

Dog the Bounty Hunter, quite possibly the most beloved bad-guy-catcher, is spending some time giving back. Recently, Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, visited the Missouri correctional center in Cameron, Missouri. On Tuesday, Dog the Bounty Hunter visited with the inmates to offer them a message of hope.

While we’re used to seeing him nab criminals, it was a nice change seeing him wear his heart on his sleeve. Instead of arresting criminals, he sat down to see if he could help them find a purpose. Once there, he brought a spirit of hope as he and several worship leaders attempted to put a spark of life back into the inmate’s eyes.

“It is important for me to be here today because this is part of my destiny. This is the reason God created me,” he said afterward, per Fox4. As it turns out, Dog the Bounty Hunter joined a faith-based service that seeks out those who society cast away and tries to give them a message of hope that tomorrow will be a better day.

One of the organizers, Bill Corum, spent years in prison himself. “The mission is to tell them that the choices they make can change the rest of their life. And if they make the right choices, their life can be different,” Corum said.

For those locked behind bars, it’s something that can inspire them to have the hope to keep going.

“When we get to do something like this, we said, ‘You know what? There are people that care about us out there,'” said Steven Turner. Turner is currently in prison for life without the chance for parole.

Dog the Bounty Hunter was once locked up himself

“We’re not the man we used to be, and we believe in second chances, just like I was a soldier for the streets. Today, I’m a soldier for the Lord,” Turner said. Today, the prison ministry goes to more than 500 prisons to transform someone’s lost dreams into faith, even when the world has turned their backs on them.

“I’ve been there, done that. I found the way out. I found the treasure, and I’m going to show my brothers and sisters the roadmap,” Dog the Bounty Hunter said.

For Dog the Bounty Hunter, the organization’s mission hits close to home. Dog himself was once behind bars. When he was younger, he was arrested after his friend accidentally shot and killed someone, per The Sun.

Although Dog had nothing to do directly with the murder, he was tried for the crime under Texas laws so that anyone involved indirectly in a murder can be held responsible. After the trial, he was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to five years behind bars in Texas State Penitentiary. However, he was released after serving just a year and a half of his sentence.