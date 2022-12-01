Dog the Bounty Hunter’s ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Star, Partner David Robinson Dies at Age 50

A longtime friend and business partner of Dog the Bounty Hunter, David Robinson, has passed away at 50. According to reports from TMZ, his ex-wife, Rainy, said Robinson was on a Zoom call on Wednesday when he suddenly suffered a medical emergency.

When emergency officials responded to the scene, they performed CPR on Robinson. Sadly, they were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead. Following the tragedy, Dog the Bounty Hunter, whose real name is Duane Chapman, released his own statement about his late friend.

“I’m shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of David Robinson, my right-hand man of many years,” the 69-year-old told TMZ. “Until we meet again, brother.” Sources also report that Robinson may have suffered either a heart attack or stroke. However, at this time, no cause of death has been released.

This is a developing story…