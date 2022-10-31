Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Son Offers Heartfelt Tribute to Late Beth Chapman

Garry Chapman, who is the son of Dog the Bounty Hunter, is sweetly remembering his mother Beth Chapman a lot. Beth, who had been right by the side of her husband forever, died in 2019 after a long battle with cancer. But on his mother’s birthday, Garry Chapman decided to pay tribute to her memory. One thing for sure is that Beth and Dog were well-known as a couple thanks to Dog’s TV shows. On Instagram, he posted a black-and-white photo of Beth, PopCulture reports.

“The hardest part of you not being here was learning it’s not about me living without you, but living with the love you left behind,” Garry Chapman wrote in the caption for his mother. “I couldn’t have asked for a better mother; and I hope when the day comes when I have kids that their mother is exactly like you were to me. You pushed me, you never doubted me even when I doubted myself, but most importantly you loved me unconditionally. Happy heavenly birthday mama. I miss you.”

Dog the Bounty Hunter Son Fondly Recalled His Mother

He definitely loved Beth and it shows through this sweet moment. But in previous years, Garry Chapman offered up a poem about his mom and that memory. “Some days I’m up/Some days I’m down,” Chapman wrote. “Some days I turn and look for you with thoughts I’d like to share/Some days I wonder what you would think or say/Some days I struggle to go on just wishing you were here/Most days I spend in gratitude that you were ever here.”

Garry Chapman did join up with Dog the Bounty Hunter to hunt down criminals while Dog was still on TV. But Garry also happened to win some fans with his social media posts. One of them covered meeting his new girlfriend back in 2019. For Garry, that was a solid, wonderful moment amid the sadness and tears of losing Beth.

“These past few years you have stressed to be strong now I know why you always told me to,” Chapman wrote. “You knew that one day soon I would need the strength to bear your loss. I just had to watch the goodbye episode [of Dog’s Most Wanted] for my mom. Sometimes it sucks living such a public life, but it has its moments; I’m able to look back on things like this. I love you Mom.” It’s quite a collection of beautiful, touching sentiments from a son for his mother. The words and messages that Garry shares show how much he loves but also misses her at the same time.