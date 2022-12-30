‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Star David Robinson’s Cause of Death Revealed

David Robinson, Dog the Bounty Hunter’s friend and partner, died suddenly late in November. His cause of death has now been revealed. Robinson was 50 at the time of his death.

According to a report from TMZ, Robinson died from a heart issue. According to his wife Brooke Robinson, the official cause of death was critical coronary artery disease. Allegedly, he was on a Zoom call on Nov. 30 when he suddenly suffered a medical emergency.

Medical personnel attempted to revive him with CPR and life-saving techniques on the scene, but Robinson had already passed. According to Brooke, he died in her arms after many attempts to save him.

Brooke remembers David Robinson for “his smile that would light up the world, his amazing laugh, and just how generous and caring he was. David was the most genuine and authentic man. We had a once-in-a-lifetime love, and that will continue to live forever.”

Duane Chapman, AKA Dog the Bounty Hunter, put out his own statement following his close friend’s death. “I’m shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of David Robinson, my right-hand man of many years,” he told TMZ at the time. “Until we meet again, brother.”

David Robinson was Chapman’s partner on the series “Dog’s Most Wanted.” He worked closely with Chapman for several episodes in 2019, tracking down fugitives together.

David Robinson’s Death Marks Another in a String of Tragedies in Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Life

David Robinson’s passing is first and foremost a tragedy for his family, his wife Brooke, and his two children with his ex-wife Rainey. Additionally, his fans also mourn. But, it also marks yet another loss in Dog the Bounty Hunter’s life.

In 2006, Chapman’s oldest daughter died in a car accident at age 23. She died one day before Chapman’s wedding to his fifth wife, Beth. Unfortunately, Beth passed in 2019 of cancer.

Beth was just 51 when she died of throat cancer after it moved into her lungs. She had been battling cancer for years when it became more malignant. Beth suffered a medical emergency on set of “Dog’s Most Wanted” and was rushed to the hospital. She was put into a medically induced coma and passed away on June 26, 2019.

At the time, Chapman confirmed his wife’s death on Twitter. He wrote, “It’s 5:32 in Hawaii. This is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

Dog the Bounty Hunter has since remarried, wedding Francie Frane last September. They recently celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary, with Chapman writing on Twitter, “One trip around the sun with my lovely bride! Francie, happy 1st anniversary! Thank you for giving me a chance to love you unconditionally.”