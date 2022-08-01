Dolph Lundgren Responds After Sylvester Stallone Slams ‘Rocky’ Spinoff ‘Drago’

The Dolph Lundgren and Sylvester Stallone Drago feud seems to have taken a peaceful turn after Lundgren finally addressed the situation on social media.

Stallone publically shamed his long-time friend after news broke that Lundgren was set to star in an upcoming Creed installment. And Lundgren stayed silent about the issue. But today, he finally shared his side of the story. And if his words are correct, it appears that the whole thing boils down to a miscommunication.

“Just to set the record straight regarding a possible Drago spinoff, There’s no approved script, no deals in place, no director,” he wrote on Instagram. “And I was personally under the impression that my friend Sly Stallone was involved as a producer or even as an actor. There was a press leak last week which was unfortunate. In touch with Mr. Balboa – just so all the fans can relax…There ya go.”

Sylvester Stallone Furious After Hearing About Rumored ‘Drago’ Film

On July 28th, Deadline broke that the project by screenwriter 2021 Nicholl Fellowship winner Robert Lawton was underway with MGM. However, the publication noted that the studio did not confirm the news.

Following the headline, Rocky star Sylvester Stallone took to social media and made it clear that he was furious about the project.

The rumored film supposedly centers on the Russian boxer Ivan Drago, who is a character from Rocky and the franchise spinoff Creed.

Stallone believed that the enduring story would end after the upcoming Creed III installment. So when he heard that yet another movie was on the horizon—and the actors and creators kept him in the dark about it—he accused everyone involved of “exploiting” his cult classics.

“Just found this out,” he wrote in a scathing post. “ONCE AGAIN, IRWIN WINKLER, this PATHETIC 94 year old PRODUCER and HIS MORONIC VULTURE CHILDREN, Charles And David, are once again picking clean THE BONES of another wonderful character I created without even telling me.”

The ‘Rocky’ Star Calls the Winkler Family ‘Bloodsuckers’

The actor went on to “apologize” to Rocky fans. He wrote that he “never wanted” his iconic “characters to be exploited by these parasites.” And he added that he couldn’t believe that Lundgren would disrespect him this way.

“By the way, I once had nothing but respect for Dolph,” Stallone added. “But he NEVER told me about what was going on behind my back with the character I created for him !!! REAL FRIENDS Are more precious than gold.”

The next day, Stallone followed up his words by accusing the Winklers of being a family of “bloodsuckers.” And he once again asked Lundgren “why.”

Stallone has yet to reply to Lundgren’s post. So we don’t know if the two can find peace in the chaos. And we also question if the Drago film will ever make it to theaters.