Drew Barrymore Accuses Parents of ‘Coddling’ Their Kids Too Much These Days

Actress Drew Barrymore admits that when it came to the early periods of motherhood for her, she felt like a “failure.” Barrymore, who hosts her own afternoon TV talk show, talked about this part of her life with the Chicks in the Office podcast.

On there, Barrymore, 47, said that she did not have a “blueprint” when raising her children. “All those parents who have it all together, and they’ve got hygiene and nutrition and schedules and boundaries, God bless you,” Barrymore said. “I didn’t know any of that stuff when I had my kids.

Drew Barrymore Admits To Not Having ‘The Blueprint’ For Raising Her Children

“I did not have the blueprint and I felt like a failure a lot,” she said, Fox News reports. “(And) I felt really overwhelmed and like, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing… I don’t know what I’m doing and I’m gonna have to learn on the job.'”

Drew Barrymore noted how things have changed since she was a kid. She teased that parents used to leave their children “in the driveway for three hours eating rocks and nobody cared.” Barrymore said that leniency in parenting “led to resiliency” before adding, “and now we’re like, helicopter parenting and coddling and, you know, watching everything.”

The actress shares two children with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman. The Charlie’s Angels star welcomed her first daughter, Olive, in 2012 and her second daughter, Frankie, in 2014. Drew Barrymore, who starred in 50 First Dates, noted that although many people say you should just know what to do after having a child, she did not.

Actress Said That She’s Learned About Boundaries In Her Life

“I’m like, ‘No, I don’t know what to do,'” she said. “Where are the parents out there, who are admitting that? This is humorous, embarrassing, humbling, wild. It’s funny, I was so unforgiving of myself when my kids were younger and now that they’re almost – Frankie’s almost 9 and Olive’s like 10, it’s shifted into something very different, and I’m having the best time ever,” Barrymore added. “I have learned boundaries.”

Barrymore and Kopelman divorced in 2016 after four years of marriage. The actress recently opened up about co-parenting with her ex during a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

“I am co-parenting with someone,” Barrymore said. “And although we might not be married anymore, and he’s even married with his beautiful new wife, Allie [Michler], our wonderful step-mother, we’re in a daily engagement, and our relationship has never been better.”

Barrymore added that exes should be championed in the home. “We should champion our exes, and you don’t have to be best friends, especially if they have a new person in their life,” she said.