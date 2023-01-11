Duane Chapman’s Daughters Suing ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Star Over Beth Chapman Memorial Fund

The daughters and step-daughter of Duane Chapman are suing a star from the show Dog’s Most Wanted over a memorial fund. It gets set up after Duane’s wife Beth Chapman died from cancer in 2019. Bonnie Chapman and Cecily Barmore previously criticized the fund. Now, they are taking Rainy Robinson, Beth’s best friend, to court. Robinson appeared on Dog’s Most Wanted alongside Beth Chapman.

TMZ indicates that Chapman and Barmore have filed a lawsuit against Robinson. Chapman and Barmore allege in their suit that Robinson has been taking on donations at Beth Chapman Memorial Inc. She claims they would be given to Beth’s children. That goes along with control of the fund.

Duane Chapman Friend Robinson States That Charity Has Other Purposes

But the sisters claim this has never happened. Robinson claims that she has tried to turn over the fund to Chapman and Barmore but alleges they have distanced themselves in a manner that has prohibited the change of control, Pop Culture reports. Robinson also states that the charity has other purposes. They include a victim fund for families whose loved ones have been murdered and creating a scholarship. Chapman and Barmore are suing to block the Beth Chapman Memorial Inc. from using their names and images for the charity. They are also asking for at least $50,000 in damages.

Barmore first spoke out against the fund back in November. In a post on Instagram, Cecily shared an image from Beth Chapman Memorial Inc. It was started after Chapman’s death. “Have you ever donated to Beth Chapman Memorial Inc? If so you should ask where your money is,” Barmore wrote. “According to the California Secretary of State, on 7/6/22 They closed their office in Merced and moved to a mail forwarding address in Sacramento.”

Duane Chapman Sides Against Daughter, Step-Daughter

Barmore continued, “It says that one officer still lives in California at the old office address. The problem is the house was force-sold in June due to a divorce so the Secretary of the charity does not live there which means the forms is clearly a lie. Add to it that according to the Attorney General’s office in California, once again, Beth Chapman Memorial Inc. is missing required reporting and the charity shows an address that is no longer the office address for the charity.”

In response, Beth’s widower Duane Chapman, also known as “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” has sided against his daughter and step-daughter. “This is a bogus claim. The memorial fund was approved by Beth’s estate, which I administrate,” Chapman told TMZ. “The lawsuit against the fund’s founder is nothing more than harassment.”