‘Duck Dynasty’: New Movie in the Works That Highlights Phil Robertson’s Personal Struggles

Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Robertson is getting a new movie based on his personal struggles, both as a child and adult, that led him into a life of faith.

As a young man in the 1960s Deep South, Phil grew up in a family that battled alcoholism and “complicated family dynamics.” And as he entered adulthood, he found it hard to keep that trauma out of his future. So as he began his own family, he fell into the same patterns.

However, through Christianity, he was able to reroute his life and help to grow an everlasting and bonded family and empire through Duck Dynasty.

Next year, that story retold through a Hollywoodized film titled The Blind. The movie stars Aron von Andrian (Life After Life) as Phil and Amelia Eve (The Haunting of Bly Manor) as his wife, Kay.

The Blind is currently filming in the Robertsons’ hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana, according to MovieGuide. Tread Lively Entertainment, which also works on the Duck Dynasty podcast, is producing the movie.

The family first rose to fame in 2012, when its series debuted on A&E. And for five years, they reigned as reality royalty. In fact, Duck Dynasty stands as the fourth most-watched show in the network’s history.

The episodes documented the family’s Duck Commander business and also revealed the trials and tribulations of each member’s personal life.

Here’s What the Robertsons Have Been Doing Since Leaving ‘Duck Dynasty’

A few years after the family members said goodbye to their original series in 2017, they moved on to the short-lived At Home with the Robertsons, which solely focused on their day-to-day lives.

Aside from that, everyone went in their own directions. Korie took on an influencer lifestyle. And several of her children got married and started families of their own, which has kept her busy as a grandma.

Korie has also begun producing Duck Dynasty spin-offs, such as Duck Family Treasure, which is in pre-productions.

In the series, Jase, Jep, and Uncle Si do just as the title suggests. They hunt for hidden gems, artifacts, and other treasures while keeping up with their hilariously famous banter.

Sadie became an entrepreneur with a water bottle and shared fashion line. And she penned several books and hosts the WHOA That’s Good Podcast on Apple.

Two of the stars also chat on the Unashamed with Phil & Jase Robertson podcast. And in 2020, Si Robertson also branched out to host his own Youtube series and podcast titled Duck Call Room.

There is no news about the release date for The Blind as of yet.