‘Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson Huff Celebrates Daughter’s First Birthday With Heartwarming Pics, Message

On Tuesday (May 11th), “Duck Dynasty” star Sadie Robertson Huff took to her Instagram account to celebrate the first birthday of her baby girl, Honey James.

In a heartwarming post, Sadie Robertson Huff shared, “May 11! My favorite day of all 365! Our favorite girl was born and she has been changing our world ever since!!!”

“Duck Dynasty” star Sadie Robertson Huff also wrote that Honey is sweet and strong. “She’s somehow curious, cautious, and crazy all at the time same,” Robertson Huff describes the one-year-old. “She’s so funny and full of the purest joy I’ve ever known! She makes me my best self.”

Sadie Robertson Huff went on to write that Honey was able to celebrate her first birthday with all of her people. “Life is such a gift! And it is the greatest gift to get to be your mama, Honey James! Happy birthday my girl. Mama celebrates you ever single day.”

Honey James is the daughter of Sadie Robertson Huff and the “Duck Dynasty” star’s husband, Christian Huff. The couple was married in November 2019. In October 2020, they announced they were expecting their first child, and on May 11, 2021, Robertson Huff gave birthday to Honey James.

Sadie Robertson Huff Opens Up About Embracing Parenthood

During an October 2021 interview with E! News, “Duck Dynasty” alum Sadie Robertson Huff spoke about how she was learning to embrace all the aspects of parenthood. This means handling really rough situations.

While speaking about Honey James’ battle with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), Sadie Robertson Huff recalled the toughest moments of the situation. “I just heard it in her voice and I was like, yeah that’s not good, so it was so really scary. But as soon as we went to the doctor, he was reaffirming. He was like, ‘This doesn’t mean that she’s going to have to go to the hospital.’”

However, Sadie Robertson Huff admitted that while the doctor’s advice was helpful, things got worse within a matter of days. “Then, of course, six days later she just got worse and couldn’t really stay on her breath on her own and so we were in the hospital for four days.”

Sadie Robertson Huff further explained that the situation was really sad and a lot to walk through. “But I’m very grateful we’re on the other side.”

The “Duck Dynasty” star also recalled Honey James’ birth. “Her umbilical cord was stuck, it was clamped in her neck and she wasn’t getting oxygen. And it was just so very, very scary and I felt really afraid and just kind of helpless, like I couldn’t really do anything. And then all of sudden it was so crazy, that song ‘Million Little Miracles’ came on and it was just the most amazing feeling. It was like all of a sudden there was just peace in the room and Honey came out.”

But things managed to turn around and luckily Honey James did not have to go straight to NICU. “She started crying, like, on her own,” Sadie Robertson Huff declared. “She started breathing. They fully expected her shoulder to be broken, but it wasn’t broken. And so, literally, so many miracles happened in an instant.”