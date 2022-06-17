‘Duck Dynasty’s Uncle Si Robertson Set To Undergo Lung Surgery

Uncle Si is preparing to go under the knife. Famous for his role on TV’s Duck Dynasty, the 74-year-old has dealt with an array of health issues over the last year and a half. However, he seems to be in good spirits as he prepares for surgery.

“I had some tests in Houston,” wrote Uncle Si in a Facebook post. “There are a few more things we have to do, but it looks like I’m approved for lung surgery. Then I’ll be able to talk your ears off with even more stories, all guaranteed to be 95% true!”

His fans took to the comments in his post to spread positivity and wish Uncle Si luck. “Prayers for your surgery and a speedy recovery may God Bless you Through all This I hope your family keeps us updated on how your doing you are one special gentleman,” wrote one fan.

Another fan wrote a loving message to Si and made it clear the fans love his presence on Duck Dynasty. “Sending you all the positive vibes I can muster up!!! I’m keeping you in my thoughts and prayers. I wish you a successful surgery and a speedy recovery. You are my favorite on Duck Dynasty. I LUUUUUV hearing all of your stories. They remind me a lot of my own goofy stories. So, hurry up and get well, Uncle Si!!! And say hey to Ham Samich over there to your left!!!”

Uncle Si’s Complicated Health History

Throughout his time detailing stories as part of the Duck Call Room podcast, Uncle Si has admitted to suffering from breathing difficulties and lung issues due to years of smoking. He’s been diagnosed with COPD, and a case of COVID-19 in early 2021 nearly overcame him. During his fight with COVID, he believed he wouldn’t make it through the disease.

His battle with COVID was explored in an episode of the podcast. Si’s co-hosts and family members detailed how at first, Uncle Si was doing a poor job of helping himself. He didn’t want to go to the hospital at first. When he did finally relent and sought medical attention, he refused to take his medications.

Eventually, he conceded to the help and began to get better. He’s lucky enough to have kicked it and Uncle Si is now moving on to become healthier with his upcoming lung surgery. The surgery will address issues Si has with his breathing. During episode 146, Si said that his lungs work normally when he breathes in, but when he exhales one lung is underperforming. His upcoming surgery will install a device into his bad lung that will allow him to exhale properly.

The timetable for the surgery has yet to be determined. Once it is, Uncle Si will likely have to step away from the Duck Dynasty activities for a while. But once he bounces back he’ll surely be excited to get back out there in front of the fans.