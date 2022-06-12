‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Willie Robertson Wishes Daughter Sadie a Happy Birthday With Adorable Throwback Pics

Twenty-five years ago, the Robertson clan got a little bit bigger when Duck Dynasty stars Willie and Korie Robertson welcomed their second child, Sadie, into the world. Though Sadie Robertson is now married with a child of her own, she will always be her father’s little girl.

In celebration of her 25th birthday, Willie Robertson posted a heartwarming set of images to Instagram, along with the caption, “25 years of smiles! Happy birthday [Sadie Robertson],” the doting father wrote. “One of the real rocks in the family. We love you and are proud of you!! Have the best day.”

Among the three images, two are throwbacks of a very young Sadie with her then-20-something father, Willie. The third is a shot from her wedding day in 2019 when she tied the knot with Christian Huff, the stunning bride and her father laughing together.

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Huff Shares Her Experience as a New Mother

Sadie Robertson and her husband, Christian, are now well-acquainted with parenthood and have settled into life with their now one-year-old daughter, Honey. When Honey was first born, however, Sadie admitted that being a new mother was a “struggle.”

In an interview with Us Weekly earlier this year, Sadie opened up about the difficulties of parenthood. “It’s just, you know, the most raw version of you,” the Duck Dynasty star explained. “It’s hard and it’s a struggle. I think it makes you the mom that you’re gonna be. Don’t be discouraged if you feel like, ‘I’m losing my mind,’ because you probably will feel like that. [But] you’re gonna come out and you’re gonna be, like, ‘Wow, I’m so much stronger.'”

Sadie explained that adding to the family wasn’t just tough on her but on her relationship with Christian as well. That said, working through the tough times only made them stronger in the end.

“There were certainly days where, you know, it’s hard not to get frustrated at each other or whatever. But I will say, like, it did kinda help realizing that we’re both struggling. We’re literally in this together,” Robertson said. “I’m about to lose my mind [and] you’re about to lose your mind. Like, ‘OK, we’re a team here. Let’s be in this together.'”

Sadie Robertson Explains Why She Chose the Name ‘Honey’

Though Honey is an adorable name, it’s a rather unusual choice. In a 2021 Instagram post just weeks ahead of her daughter’s birth, Sadie Robertson explained where she got the unique name.

“Honey James Huff,” she wrote in the caption before revealing the bible verse that inspired her baby’s name. “Gracious words are like HONEY, sweetness to the soul and health to the body.”

“I’ve always loved this verse,” the Duck Dynasty star continued. “It’s made me have a love for the idea of all that honey is. It’s a sweet delicacy with a strong healing component. When Christian and I started dating we went through the book of Proverbs together and I remember getting to chapter 16. And as I read verse 24, I said to him, ‘You have words like honey. They are so sweet and are healing places in my heart I didn’t even know needed to be healed.'”

“Oh Honey, you are named with such intention. I pray over you all the time that you would be sweet and strong and you know what? I already know it that you are. Those words will be your super power in life. We can’t wait to meet you and see your story unfold before our eyes.”