‘Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff Reveal Gender of Second Baby

Duck Dynasty fave Sadie Robertson and husband Christian Huff are quite happy these days after they revealed the gender of their second child. They revealed they’re expecting another baby girl in their family soon. On Friday over on Instagram, Robertson shared some highlights from the reveal party that went down. She wrote that the couple was “so excited” after their special moment. At the reveal party, Huff took a bat in his hand and swung it. When he hit the ball thrown in his direction, it exploded into pink smoke.

Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff are the parents of their first daughter, Honey James Huff. She celebrated her first birthday on May 11. Once the gender of their second child was revealed, both shared that they were “team girl.” But before the gender of the new child was revealed, though, Christian shared in the video that he was all set to have another girl. He wore a pink shirt, shoes, and was chewing on pink bubble gum because he was “team girl.” “Everyone here is team boy but definitely going to be a girl,” Christian Huff said.

Sadie Robertson Happy That Husband Christian Huff Is A Great Friend

In an earlier Instagram post in November, they first said that they were expecting another child. In that one, family members are seen smiling on the front porch steps of a home. Robertson has an image of an ultrasound in her hands. “Another little miracle is in motion,” Sadie Robertson wrote in the caption. Robertson and Huff got married in November 2019. After their first year of marriage, Robertson did share with PEOPLE she was happy and grateful that they got married when they did.

“Christian and I were talking about so many questions when we had our anniversary, like, ‘What surprised us about each other? What did we not expect?’ and all these things,” Robertson said in an interview with PEOPLE. “And honestly, I think with Christian, what really has surprised me, what I didn’t even notice was just how great of a friend he would be.

“I know he was my best friend and you say that, you’re like, ‘Oh, they’re my best friend,'” she said. “But truly like stepping into that role and just always being a friend, always being there, always being by my side, always making me laugh, always being that strength. And I’m really grateful to look back at a year and say, ‘You’re such a good friend.'”

We will be keeping up to date on how Sadie Robertson will be doing in this pregnancy.