‘Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson Huff Celebrates 25th Birthday in Grateful Post

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson Huff is celebrating her 25th birthday today. And the milestone has her thinking about closing the last chapter of her life so she can come back even “stronger.”

In an Instagram post, the mother of one took a moment to express just how grateful she is to be surrounded by her friends, fans, and family. But she also shared that she’s been struggling with personal problems over the past year.

“25!!! 1/4 of a century!!! dang! God, you’re good,” she began.”Thank you so much for all of the birthday wishes and kind words. They truly mean so much to me!

In a long and candid letter, Huff admitted that in some ways, 24 was great. But overall, it was “one of the hardest” years she’s experienced yet.

From the outside, we watched Sadie Robertson Huff enjoy many successes. Recently, she and her husband Christian watched their first child, Honey James, turn one. And Huff also earned a K-Love Fan Award for her podcast titled Whoa That’s Good, released a book named Who are you Following, launched a line of water bottles and tumblers called the Sadie x Simple Modern collection, and designed a clothing collection for Clad & Cloth—among other things.

But as we all know, people can never truly gauge someone else’s happiness by social media or headlines. And in the case of Huff, difficult experiences were going on in the background.

“I walked through some tough things and some heartache and was humbled in a thousand ways,” she wrote.

Sadie Robertson Huff Started a ‘New Chapter’ Today

However, the Duck Dynasty star has always relied on her faith to pull her through life’s inevitable dark times. One of the ways she feels connected is through journaling. And the star admitted that reading through last year’s writings has given her a more optimistic outlook on the year to come.

“I sat with Jesus yesterday to complete a journal I had started last year on my birthday,” she shared. “And I went back and just read it all. I read all the hard moments and the good moments. And as I read, I was so moved by the faithfulness of God through the whole year even when I didn’t feel it in the moment. I finished my journal yesterday just letting go fully of any lingering pains I have carried that I am determined not to take into 25.”

As she continued, she penned that she woke up this morning inspired by ” a beautiful sunrise” and a “brand new journal,” which she started writing in today.

“I started a new chapter. A stronger one. One refined by some fire,” she added. “And one serving the same faithful God who made the sun rise up for new mercies each morning.”

“I’m praising God and embracing life! The good and bad!” she concluded. “Thank y’all for celebrating with me this life we get to live!”