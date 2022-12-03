‘Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson Huff Reveals New Baby Bump Pic, Gives Pregnancy Update

We love to follow the life of Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson Huff and her most recent update is about her baby bump. Yes, she’s on her way to having another child. A few days ago, Robertston Huff headed over to Instagram to offer her millions of fans an update. She looks to be doing pretty well at this point. Robertson Huff and her husband, Christian, are looking forward to welcoming this new addition to their family.

Fans were quite enthusiastic about seeing Robertson Huff’s ever-changing look. One fan wrote, “Looking good.” Another one said, “You looking cute babe.” And this fan adds, “Awwwwwww Congratulations on God’s Great Blessing.” By the way, they will be having a baby girl as they revealed the gender of the baby.

Sadie Robertson Huff Opened Up About Her Daughter Honey

She recently celebrated her third wedding anniversary with Christian. In a series of photos on Instagram, Sadie openly and lovingly commented about marrying him. She wrote in the caption that after following Jesus, the best decision that she’d made in life was to get hitched to him.

But also recently, Sadie Robertson Huff got a little choked up when talking about her daughter, Honey. All of this goes back to a time when they were traveling with her. Robertson Huff said that she and Christian were “bummed because of…expectations.” Ultimately, Robertson Huff had a chat with her husband. Well, both of them came to a realization that letting go of their “expectations” was a good thing.

Robertson Huff said in another Instagram post that life isn’t often what we think it is going to be. Why? “Because we aren’t in full control of our life,” she said. While people go through so much time to plan, prepare, and create, Sadie Robertson Huff said that “at the end of the day we can’t control it all. Part of that is frustrating, but a huge part of that is amazing.”

Much like many things in Robertson Huff’s life, she brings the auspiciousness and awesomeness of God into the mix of her comments. “I think when we learn to surrender our expectations to God’s plan for our life we position ourselves to be much happier people,” Robertson Huff said. “Grateful for the things that happen in our [lives] and able to lean into and learn during the unexpected moments.”