‘Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson Huff Shares ‘Blessings’ in Sweet Family Photos

One year ago, Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson and her husband Christian Huff welcomed their daughter into the world. They named her Honey, inspired by one of Sadie’s favorite Bible verses, as it reminds her of Christian. In a 2021 Instagram post, Sadie revealed her daughter’s name to the world, along with the story behind it, with a touching caption.

“Gracious words are like HONEY, sweetness to the soul and health to the body,” Sadie wrote. “I’ve always loved this verse. It’s made me have a love for the idea of all that honey is. It’s a sweet delicacy with a strong healing component.”

“When Christian and I started dating, we went through the book of Proverbs together and I remember getting to chapter 16 and as I read verse 24 I said to him, ‘You have words like honey. They are so sweet and are healing places in my heart I didn’t even know needed to be healed.'”

Far from the newborn of a year ago, Honey James Huff is now one year old, and after a birthday party with a bounce house and plenty of pink balloons, it looks like the family is having even more fun.

In her most recent Instagram post, Sadie included a few images of herself, her husband, and her daughter spending time together on the beach. “Happy faces in happy places,” she wrote in the caption.

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Recalls ‘Struggling’ Postpartum

Though the new generation of the Duck Dynasty family couldn’t be happier now, Sadie Robertson revealed things weren’t quite as smooth in the early days of parenthood. In an interview with US Weekly, Robertson opened up about the “struggles” of being a new parent.

“I mean we both struggled,” she said. “I think what was crazy and kind of not fun at the time. But [it is] fun to look back on [because] we were both struggling at the same time, you know? And at the time, that’s hard when you’re both struggling because we both were trying to figure this out.”

“There were certainly days where, you know, it’s hard not to get frustrated at each other or whatever. But I will say it did kinda help realizing that we’re both struggling. Like we’re literally in this together,” Robertson continued. “I’m about to lose my mind [and] you’re about to lose your mind. Like, ‘OK, we’re a team here. … Let’s be in this together.'”

Though she won’t deny that she and Christian had their bad days, Sadie Robertson explained that those trials only made them stronger. “We definitely had our stumbles and our moments where we were like, ‘What the heck is happening?’ But no, those moments really do definitely make you stronger,” she added.