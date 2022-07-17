‘Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson Huff Speaks on the Effects of Social Media in New Post

Sadie Robertson Huff of Duck Dynasty fame went on Instagram on Saturday and shared her thoughts about social media. She is one of the most recognized faces in the Robertson family. Sadie has more than 4.8 million followers on Instagram. Her message, like many she writes on there, comes from the heart. When it comes to social media and its effects, maybe her words will resonate with you. Take a look at what Sadie Robertson Huff posted right here.

Many of her fans commented after reading this thoughtful post. One writes, “I respect your ability to put a pause on social media! Don’t forget God uses your testimony in such a powerful way in my life and millions of others :)”. Another one says, “Thank you for sharing this! I’m so sorry people have says mean things to you…you’re awesome!!!!”

Sadie Robertson Huff of ‘Duck Dynasty’ Doesn’t Shy Away From Topics

Sadie Robertson Huff does not shy away from topics that mean a lot to her. It’s quite obvious, with her large social media following, that others get a lot out of her messages. Earlier in July, she put up a message about fear. Yet there are family-related moments that also matter, too. As people around the United States were celebrating the 4th of July, she let people know that her festivities were underway.

By the way, Sadie does love her Honey. That’s her baby and, well, she does not mind talking about that, too. She recently penned a touching message to her for all of us to read. “This girl,” she said. “She’s perfect. Being her mom is my favorite thing that I get to do. It is not always as pretty as matching outfits on vacation.” A whole bunch of Robertson family members headed over to Europe for a trip and, of course, Honey was part of the crew.

Upon celebrating her 25th birthday, Sadie was full of gratitude in another post. The young woman, wife, and mother spends a lot of her time focusing on her family. It is at the heart and soul of so much when it comes to the Robertsons. It is not surprising to see Sadie follow in the footsteps of family patriarch Phil Robertson. One way that you can keep up with her, too, is on her podcast titled WHOA That’s Good. Much like Sadie herself, the podcast is filled with inspirational insights and amazing guests. Recently, she had author Lisa Bevere on there. It is in this podcast that both ladies openly and honestly discuss fear. Another thing that definitely matters to Sadie is her faith journey. Additionally, in this lengthy Instagram post, she starts it all off with a selection of scripture.