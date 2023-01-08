‘Duck Dynasty’s Si Robertson Got Emotional During His Texas Hunting Trip

Si Robertson of Duck Dynasty fame isn’t known for getting misty-eyed, but that’s exactly what happened on a recent episode of his podcast. Emotion overcame Silas as he recounted his recent hunting trip in Texas. He explained that the deer was so majestic, it induced tears while still in sight. As a seasoned hunter of many years, this heartfelt reaction to nature’s beauty took him by surprise and left an unforgettable impression.

In November, the Robinson family ventured to Duval County, Texas for a hunting expedition. Uncle Si scored an impressive buck that completely changed his outlook – and it was all captured by Jay Stone who opened the tale with Silas’ successful shot. “So, Si goes up and lays his hand on this giant rack,” Jay said on the Duck Call Room podcast. “I could see his eyes start to well up, a tear come out of his eye!” That’s when Silas cut in to give his perspective on his wet works.

“No, I’m serious, I felt bad for shooting that deer. That’s the first time that’s happened to me in my entire life!”, Si Robertson recalled. “That deer was so beautiful that I was actually kind of mad at myself for shooting it.”

Stone comforted Silas with the knowledge that the deer appeared to be about six and a half years old, meaning it had lived a rather full life for one in its wild habitat. This seemed to ease his guilt, as even Stone admitted he became emotional seeing how strongly Uncle Si reacted.

Photos from the day show a dry-eyed Si Robertson

Three Eagles Ranch in Texas posted some photos on Facebook from the family hunting trip, revealing an incredible deer that Silas had been chasing. The pictures showed how well he’d recovered his composure by then… no tears in sight. “It is an absolute pleasure having @sirobertson and the crew in camp again,” the post said. “Congratulations on an absolute hammer of a STX buck.”

Uncle Si was fondly known as “America’s favorite uncle”. He’s an iconic character on A&E’s hit television show Duck Dynasty. He spun off into his own series in 2016 called Going Si-ral. The show features Silas offering up his opinionated takes on trending social media videos.

Of course, Duck Call Room features the stars of Duck Dynasty. Si Robertson, Stone, Justin Martin, John-David Owen, John Godwin, and Phillip McMillan are all hosts. Inside their duck-call manufacturing shop lies a recording studio. This is where they discuss tales of hunting and delve into current news related to it.

The family’s plethora of media projects continues to attract a loyal and committed audience. This is impressive, considering their A&E series ended in 2017. You can catch it on your favorite podcast platform or tune in for the video version on YouTube.