‘Dukes of Hazzard’s John Schneider Speaks Out About Patriotism, People ‘Disrespecting the Flag’

John Schneider, best known for his starring role in the classic TV series The Dukes of Hazzard, is out with a new patriotic movie. It’s titled To Die For and Schneider stopped off for an interview with Fox News anchorman Trace Gallagher.

When asked why Hollywood will not make patriotic movies, Schneider said, “Well, because they’re not really patriotic. You know they are owned by three or four globalist millionaires somewhere else. They’re a line item on somebody’s spreadsheet, right? That’s what they are. They pretend to have autonomy but they really don’t.” Schneider did say that he thought Tom Cruise was the only movie actor who really had autonomy to make his own movies.

John Schneider Said It Was Offensive To Put Out a Patriotic Movie

Schneider was asked if it was really offensive to put out a patriotic movie, The actor says emphatically, “Yes.” He went on to say, “They don’t want you to put out a patriotic film. They want us divided, they really do. I think things have changed in the last couple of weeks.”

About the flag itself, Schneider said that when you disrespect it, then you are doing the same for those men and women who put their lives on the line for it. He also suggested that viewers can Google and find out different events around the issue of disrespecting the American flag.

The Message Of His Movie Is Around Exercising Your Freedom

“The message of the movie is that you must exercise your freedom,” John Schneider said. “You have to exercise your freedom or it is going to go away. It’s much easier to give up than it is to get back.” He also told Gallagher that a number of different weapons and guns were used on the movie’s set. Schneider pointedly said all were used safely and emphatically said, “Take that Alec!” That’s in reference to actor Alec Baldwin’s incident on the set of the movie Rust in New Mexico.

In a previous interview with Fox News, John Schneider admitted that he was taking on “woke Hollywood” with this new movie of his. The actor also talked about what was the inspiration behind coming up with the movie’s theme. “I tour with music a lot and last year I was in New Mexico, I think, and I read a story about a man who went to jail rather than adhere to a restraining order keeping him from driving within 300 yards of the local high school with the American flag on the back of his truck,” Schneider said.