Dwayne Johnson Calls Being a Father His ‘Most Important’ Job

While celebrating Father’s Day with his family, “Jumanji” star Dwayne Johnson opened up about what it really means to be a dad.

“Happy Father’s Day to my fellow fathers,” Dwayne Johnson began. “Taking care of your families with the work you put in with your own two hands, having pride in your name and being that shining example to your kids that having a relentless work ethic and being a kind, good hearted decent human really matters in this life.”

Dwayne Johnson further gave a shout-out to the fathers that are not around the celebrate the special holiday. “And to my fellow fathers out there, who send a special Heavenly Father’s Day to our dads in heaven. Whether you had an amazing relationship or (like me), that sh— was complicated – let’s raise our glass and try to remember the good stuff.”

Dwayne Johnson went on to address all dads by stating they have the best job in the world, leading by example and raising their babies. “Tender but tough. Firm but fair. And always loving. Let’s enjoy our special day. Tomorrow we get out assets back to work.”

Dwayne Johnson Reveals What It’s Like to Be the Only Man in His House

In a February 2021 social media post, Dwayne Johnson reflected on what it was like to raise only girls. “Every man wants a son, but every man needs a daughter. All my girls have become the great equalizers in my life – I’m surrounded by estrogen and wouldn’t have it any other way.”

While speaking about his youngest daughter, Tiana, Dwayne Johnson shared, “And man I hope she never gets tired of holding these big ol’ dinosaur hands, though I suspect one day she will.”

Dwayne Johnson notably has three daughters. His daughter Simone is from his previous marriage to Dany Garcia. The former couple announced their separation in 2007 and officially finalized their divorce in 2008. His younger daughters, Jasmine and Tiana, are with his now-wife, Lauren Hashian. Johnson and Hashian met in 2006 while filming “The Game Plan” and were married in 2019. The wrestler-turned-actor previously joked with People Now about not being about to “make” boys. He also revealed why it was great to have babies in his 40s.

“[I had Simone] when I was 29 and in a way, which is why we’re so close,” Johnson stated. “Simone and I kind of grew up together. And I know for a lot of guys out there, we mature way later in life than girls. So it’s nice to be in my fourth level, that’s a cool way of saying I’m in my 40s, and to have babies.”