Dwayne Johnson Posts Pics After Mom Involved in Scary Car Crash

Fast & Furious alum Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram on Thursday (February 2nd) to reveal that his mother, Ata Johnson, was in a terrible car crash earlier this week.

In the social media post, Johnson shared an image of the total red Cadillac his mother was in at the time of the accident. “Thank you god,” he wrote with a prayer emoji. “She’s ok. Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night. She’ll survive and continue to get evaluated.”

Dwayne further praised his mother for going through a lot in her life, including the latest car accident. “This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver, and attempted suicide. She’s a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real.”

Johnson thanked the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Fire Department for being so caring and focused during his mother’s accident. He also thanked both departments for talking to him on the phone through it all. Dwayne didn’t reveal any more details about the accident.

“I got one parent left, so if you still got your mom and dad make sure you hug ‘em hard,” the 50-year-old actor went on to add. “Cos you never know when you’ll get that 3am call we never want to get.”

Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Mother Nearly Died By Suicide When He Was 15 Years Old

Following a traumatizing scene from his series Ballers in 2018, Dwayne Johnson spoke about nearly losing his mother by suicide when he was 15 years old. The reflection came just after his character’s brother, William, committed suicide on the show. “Got me thinkin’ though about how many of us have been affected by suicide of our friends, family,” Johnson wrote in an Instagram post. “Struggle and pain is real. We’ve all been there on some level or another.

Also in the social media post, Johnson opened up about his mother’s suicide attempt. “My mom tried to check out when I was 15,” the actor recalled. “She got outta the car on Interstate 65 in Nashville and walked into oncoming traffic. Big rigs and Carrs swerving outta the way not to hit.”

Johnson, who was with her at the time, said his teenage self quickly acted and pulled her back on the gravel shoulder of the road. The Jumanji star revealed that even to this day, his mother has no recollection of the suicide attempt what’s so ever. However, he believes that it was probably best that she didn’t remember the incident.

Dwayne Johnson went on to add that while he didn’t like shooting the Ballers scene, it did remind him that everyone has to do their best to pay attention to their loved ones. “Help ‘em thru it, get ‘em talkin’ about the struggle,” he wrote. “And remind ‘em that they’re not alone. We got lucky that day when I was 15 and that ain’t always the case.”