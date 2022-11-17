Dwayne Johnson Reveals He Eats Six Meals a Day

Everyone knows that Dwayne Johnson keeps himself in fit condition all the time but now we are learning about his eating habits. Did you know that Johnson eats six meals per day? He has decided to open up about his dietary habits in an interview with Men’s Health. Johnson, who is known as “The Rock” from his pro wrestling days, has a lot of help when it comes to eating. He has a number of chefs along with a strength and conditioning coach. They help keep Johnson focused on a strict meal plan.

Let’s start out with breakfast. Johnson said that he would eat a rather comprehensive meal. It will include “eggs, a meat like bison, a complex carb like oatmeal, and fruit, usually either papaya or blueberries.” Up next is his second meal at 10 a.m. He’s going to chomp down on some complex carbohydrates like chicken breast, rice, and greens, DailyMail reports.

Dwayne Johnson Stays Focused On His Food All The Time

What’s for supper? Hey, Johnson is not going to skip this very important meal. He usually eats protein from fish, chicken, steak, or buffalo. That goes along with a complex carbs dish such as sweet potatoes and greens. Who helped steer Johnson on a real focus when it comes to his diet? Johnson gives his late father and pro wrestler Rocky Johnson a lot of credit.

“He taught me very early on not to eat to please the tongue but to eat to nourish the body,” Johnson told Men’s Health. “He taught me that when I was five. That’s probably why I need therapy.” He’s really focused on his eating priorities for six days. On the seventh, there is a cheat meal awaiting Johnson. And he’s not messing around here with it, either. One recent cheat meal had him chow down on some eggs and coconut banana pancakes. Toss some peanut butter and syrup on top to make it all just really good.

Now eating that much food is good and all that. But just as serious as Johnson is about his food, he’s as fanatical about his gym time, too. Heck, according to Men’s Health Australia, Johnson will hit the iron six days per week. Here’s how serious Johnson is about his workouts. He will work out at his home gym, called “The Iron Paradise,” at his home in Miami.

He’s also shared how a crew will put together a gym for him on movie sets. They will be filled up with 40,000 pounds of different equipment for him to use while filming movies.