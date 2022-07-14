Dwayne Johnson Reveals He Turned Down Offer To Host 2022 Emmys

Following the release of the 2022 Emmy nominations, Dwayne Johnson revealed that he actually turned down an offer to host the upcoming award show.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Dwayne Johnson declined the offer due to a scheduling conflict. “It was just schedule,” Johnson explained. “I was really, truly honored when they came to me and asked, but it was just a scheduling thing. That’s all. That’s really what it comes down to.”

Along with Dwayne Johnson, Chris Rock reportedly turned down a chance to be this year’s award show host as well. “He’s in the middle of a tour and is preparing for the taping of his comedy special, which is taping this fall,” a source told Entertainment Tonight about the comedian’s reason for not hosting.

Despite Dwayne Johnson and Chris Rock declining this year’s Emmy hosting duties, a representative for the TV Academy went on to tell the media outlet that the organization is not considering foregoing a host at this time.

Dwayne Johnson Chats About ‘Black Adam’ and ‘DC League of Super-Pets’

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson opens up about his latest projects, “Black Adam” and “DC Leagues of Super-Pets.”

“I think we are in a new era of anti-hero,” Johnson told Entertainment Tonight. “What I love about Black Adam is there’s nothing to reference before him.”

Also speaking about “DC League of Super-Pets,” which will hit theaters on July 29th, Dwayne Johnson teased what moviegoers can expect from the upcoming animation film. “It’s the two greatest things: superheroes and pets.”

According to IMDb, “DC League of Super-Pets” follow Krypto the Super-Dog, who is the inseparable best friend of Superman. The duo shares the same superpowers and fights crime side by side in Metropolis. But, Krypto must master his own powers in order to rescue Superman when the hero is kidnapped. Dwayne Johnson stars with Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, and Vanessa Bayer in the upcoming film.

This is the fifth film that Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson will do together. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hart shared details about his friendship with Johnson. “I gotta be honest, we have a great relationship on-screen and off-screen,” he explained. “And things that don’t just happen, right? It’s something that you definitely have to realize, like, how special it is. Because it doesn’t have to be this way. Typically, you don’t have the relationships on-screen and off at this magnitude.”

Hart then said that he likes the fact that he and Dwayne Johnson get along. “I love that we respond to the material that’s been presented to us, and I like still finding ways to be creative.”

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart previously teamed up for “Central Intelligence,” “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” and “Jumanji: The Next Level.”