dwayne-johnson-reveals-which-actors-he-has-the-best-chemistry-with

We love watching Dwayne Johnson acting alongside Kevin Hart. They’re perfect together in that kind of bromance kind of acting way.

And Johnson, one of the best-known actors in the world, said he probably enjoys the best on-screen chemistry with Hart. Both are out promoting their new animated movie, DC League of Super-Pets. The Los Angeles premiere was Wednesday night. And Entertainment Tonight asked Johnson if he and Hart now should be considered as Hollywood’s best known, on-screen BFFs. After all, this is the fifth project for the two. It’s hard to doubt the camaraderie in the Jumanji movies.

But Dwayne Johnson, with a smile, smacked down the Hollywood bro-coupling talk. “This is the fifth time and the last time that we… no it’s not.

“I love Kevin and we always have the best time on-screen and off-screen and audiences enjoy us together too. … It’s also rare that you find somebody that you have just such great, great chemistry with.”

The two definitely are running buddies in Super-Pets. They both play very cool canines. Johnson is a Labrador Retriever, while Hart’s character is a Boxer. Johnson’s dog goes by Bark Kent and Krypto because he’s Superman’s best friend. Meanwhile, Hart is Ace or the Bat-Hound. And yes, he can say “I’m Batman” as in Batman’s dog. The pets all are from a shelter and they have super powers like their better-known humans.

The duo also appeared in the Jumanji movies Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level. Plus, they starred in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and Central Intelligence.

Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson worked together on the Jumanji movies. (JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

Dwayne Johnson also says he enjoys terrific chemistry with another star. But he’s only appeared in one movie with Emily Blunt. They co-starred in Jungle Cruise, the 2021 summer blockbuster. And the movie, which is based on a Disney theme park ride, is set for a sequel, so there will be more Johnson and Blunt.

“In terms of amazing chemistry, I have Kevin Hart and I have Emily Blunt,” Dwayne Johnson said at the Super-Pets premiere.

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson starred in Jungle cruise. (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Coincidentally, Blunt’s husband John Krasinski is in Super-Pets. He voices Superman, so, technically, he’s Johnson’s BFF in the movie.

Meanwhile, during red carpet interviews, Dwayne Johnson also bragged on his oldest daughter, Simone. She made her pro wrestling debut this past weekend. That gives the Rock’s family four generations of pro wrestlers, although Simone is the first woman. She goes by the stage name Ava Raine.

“She is fiercely independent,” Dwayne Johnson said. “It’s very important for her to make her own way, blaze her own trail, blaze her own path. She doesn’t come to me looking for a lot, which I respect that. And I’m here watching and supporting.”