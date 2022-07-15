Dwayne Johnson Speaks Out on ‘Fiercely Independent’ Daughter Following in His WWE Footsteps

Dwayne Johnson is one proud wrestling dad. He loves the idea that his oldest daughter is following three generations of the family into the ring. Who cares if she didn’t keep Johnson as part of her stage name.

If you haven’t heard, Johnson’s daughter, Simone, made her professional wrestling debut this past weekend. And she’s only 20 years old. But she’s competing under the name Ava Raine, opting against going with anything Rock related. That’s perfectly fine with Dwayne Johnson.

“She is fiercely independent,” Johnson said of Simone. “It’s very important for her to make her own way. Blaze her own trail. Blaze her own path. She doesn’t come to me looking for a lot which I respect that. And I’m here watching and supporting.

Johnson’s father and grandfather also wrestled. His father, Rocky Johnson, sported the nickname “Soul Man.” And Johnson’s grandfather was Prince Peter Maivia, otherwise known as the “The High Chief.”

While promoting his new movie, DC League of Super Pets, Dwayne Johnson talked about his oldest daughter Simone and her wrestling career. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Simone started training to be a wrestler when she was 16. She signed a contract with the WWE two years later. And now she’s on the grand stage.

Johnson looked back on the moment she signed during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel. “So, she’s 18 now, at 16 she was working her a** off quietly, under the radar, in the ring, getting thrown around and you know, all the bumps and bruises that go with pro wrestling. And she hung in there and I’m very proud of her.”

But what about her stage name? Why no reference to Johnson? Two months ago, she issued a statement trying to explain her decision for Ava Raine.

“I probably sound like a broken record and hopefully this is the last I’ll mention this,” Simone Johnson tweeted. “But I don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic.” She also told someone on Twitter “a name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family.”

She added: “I could build my entire career around my father and people would still bash me anyway.”

Dwayne Johnson is the father of three daughters. Dany Garcia, the Rock’s first wife, is Simone’s mother. Johnson and wife, Lauren Hashian, are the parents of daughters, Jasmine, 6, and Tianna, 4.

Dwayne Johnson is currently doing publicity for the new animated movie, DC League of Super Pets. Johnson voices Krypto, Super Man’s dog. He’s also a lab.