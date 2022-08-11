Could Dwayne Johnson Make a WWE Return as The Rock?

Dwayne Johnson is known for his movies and even his TV show Young Rock but is a WWE return in the pro wrestling cards? According to a report from a pro wrestling insider, this is “100% happening.” Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio made these comments according to an article from Thirsty for News.

“It’s the plan. It’s 100% the plan for this year (WrestleMania 39),” Meltzer said. “But the idea is, it’s the plan if he can do it. We’re still months away, months and months away. So many opportunities and things like that may come up that are far more important than WrestleMania.”

Dwayne Johnson Would Come Back As The Rock To WWE

Who would The Rock face? None other than Roman Reigns, who is the WWE’s top champion right now. Toss in the fact that WrestleMania 39 will be in Los Angeles and you have a great storyline. But Johnson did step away from the business that helped make him very famous. He talked about it back in 2019 during an appearance on Live! with Kelly and Ryan. “I quietly retired from wrestling because I was lucky enough to have just a really wonderful career and accomplished what I wanted to accomplish,” Johnson said.

It should be noted that facing up with Reigns does make sense. Johnson has said that he and the WWE champ are quite close. “I don’t know if I have another title run, but possibly there might be another match down the road,” he said, according to PopCulture. “It would have to make sense.” Johnson added that he and Reigns “talk about this all the time. I always continue to encourage him to keep doing your thing, keep sharpening those skills. I think he’s doing a great job with his promo, his execution, his in-ring work. It all continues to improve and grow.”

Speaking of improving and growing, the WWE has gone through some changes recently. Longtime chairman and CEO Vince McMahon is no longer in the picture. Paul Levesque, better known as Triple H to WWE and pro wrestling fans, is now in a position of authority. That goes along with his wife, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan. When you watch Raw or SmackDown, then it’s Levesque overseeing the talent on those shows. He himself is completely retired from in-ring competition due to his health. Both shows were under the watchful eye of McMahon for many years. With Levesque at the helm, there are some changes taking place within each show’s lineups. There is some in-ring history between Levesque and The Rock. But don’t expect to see anything happen between these two former combatants.