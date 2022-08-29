Eddie Murphy To Reprise Iconic ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Role

Comedy legend Eddie Murphy is returning as wise-cracking detective Axel Foley for a new Beverly Hills Cop movie for Netflix. The title of the new film is taking a page from the recent blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick. Deadline reports that it will be called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are joining Murphy in the film.

This will be another feather in the cap for Eddie Murphy’s co-star, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. In the last year, Gordon-Levitt kept himself sharp by working on both TV and film projects. He started with a role in Super Pumped, a Showtime series about Uber founder Travis Kalanick. His next project is voicing Jiminy Cricket in Disney’s upcoming adaptation of Pinocchio.

Eddie Murphy hasn’t played Axel Foley in nearly 30 years

The series, which debuted in 1984, moved from Paramount to Netflix during the winter of 2019. The series stars Eddie Murphy as a Detroit cop who travels to Beverly Hills in order to solve his buddy’s murder. The original, which was famously turned down by Slyvester Stallone, was a box office hit. It was followed by a sequel, Beverly Hills Cop 2 in 1987. The third Beverly Hills Cop movie was released in 1994.

Mark Molloy is directing the next installment, with Eddie Murphy serving as a producer alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman. Molloy is a first-time feature director. His IMDb page is mostly commercial work and shorts.

Murphy hyped the project early last year. “Right now, they are writing a script. They are getting a script together,” he told Digital Spy. “We don’t have a start date, but we have directors and we have producers — and we have writers working on it,” Eddie Murphy detailed. “Axel Foley is ready to go. All we need is a script.” Murphy is no stranger to reprising his roles years after audiences first meet them onscreen.

Eddie Murphy recently reprised a role from his 1980s glory days

In 2021, Eddie Murphy reprised his role as Prince Akeem in a sequel to 1988’s Coming to America. Coming 2 America is also a Netflix film. The comedian is a father of 10. He said during an episode of Marc Maron’s WTF Podcast that his children are more vital to him than his film career.

“The whole idea of being out there and doing three movies a year, that s— is over … I found over and over again and along the way I realized that if you put your children first you never make a bad decision,” Murphy explained.

Eddie Murphy revealed that his film roles are easier to pick since becoming a father. “When you hit a crossroads moment or you have got some s—, you think, ‘Well, what is best for my children?’ If you go that route then you never make a bad decision.”