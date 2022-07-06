Eddie Van Halen’s Son, Wolf, Announces Engagement: PHOTO

In 2015, news broke that Eddie Van Halen‘s son, Wolf, had a new girlfriend. The gorgeous young lady’s name was Andraia Allsop and the two couldn’t have been happier in their budding relationship. Now, seven years after their first date, Wolf and Andraia are engaged!

The couple broke the exciting news today, July 6th, in an Instagram post. “She said yes!!” Wolf wrote in the caption alongside an image of himself and his new fiancee beaming at the camera, Andraia’s engagement ring clearly visible.

Along with the outpouring of love from friends and fans, the couple received congratulatory messages from music icons. Morgan Rose and Clint Lowery (Sevendust), Rob Caggiano (Volbeat), Joe Hottinger (Halestorm), Jeff Loomis (Arch Enemy), Richard Shaw (Cradle of Filth), and Mark Holcomb (Periphery) all left adoring messages for the soon-to-be newlyweds.

Sadly, Eddie Van Halen will never see his son tie the knot. He would no doubt be overjoyed, however, to learn that Wolf and Andraia are exceptionally close to his ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli. “My girlfriend and I pretty much go over to my mom’s house every day to see her and play with her cats that we love,” Wolf said in an interview with People.

Wolf Van Halen Recalls Beloved Childhood Memories With His Father Eddie

Among the couple’s most recent dates was an outing to a little ceremony called the Grammys, at which Wolf’s solo project, Mammoth WVH, was nominated for Best Rock Song for “Distance,” a track from his 2021 self-titled album.

Wolf was devastated that his father, Eddie Van Halen, couldn’t be there to witness the achievement in person. However, he also knew that Eddie would’ve been proud, as he always was of his son. “I mean, he was a very impressed father,” Wolf explained in a 2021 interview with Audio Ink Radio. “He cheered me on in everything.”

“From me playing soccer to, gosh, this one time where I threw a pumpkin at a teacher who was mean to me in kindergarten. He told me to not miss the next time!,” he said with a laugh. “It was one of those little pumpkins. It wasn’t a big one. But he just cheered me on in literally everything. And he couldn’t have been happier with the music.”

Wolf Van Halen went on to explain that his father was a major influence on his music. “[Eddie] was the only other person who had all the ideas on his phone, other than me,” Wolf said. “He even had stuff that kind of hit the cutting room floor that’ll probably show up on another album or something. So, he was definitely the proudest parent… I wish he was here to see everything.”