‘Eight is Enough’ Fans Mourn the Death of Sitcom Star Adam Rich

On Saturday (January 7), Eight is Enough star Adam Rich died at the age of 54 in his Los Angeles home. His cause of death remains undisclosed, but law enforcement officials do not suspect foul play, per TMZ.

Adam Rich’s acting career began way back in 1976, when he was just eight years old. After an appearance in The Six Million Dollar Man as “Bob,” Rich landed the role that would define his career: Nicholas Bradford on the beloved ’70s sitcom Eight is Enough.

The youngest of the Bradford family’s eight children, Nicholas (Rich) captured the hearts of millions across the country as he did his best to keep up with his numerous elder siblings. The series ran from 1977-1981, during which Adam Rich appeared in every episode, becoming a favorite among fans.

As such, the news of his death was met with a wave of grief from those who remember Adam Rich fondly as the precocious and adorable Nicholas Bradford.

RIP Adam Rich



I grew up watching him as Nicholas Bradford on “Eight Is Enough.” 😢 pic.twitter.com/vcCsCfCFyQ — Jeff Dwoskin Has A Podcast (@bigmacher) January 8, 2023

“You hate to wake up to this,” wrote KTLA anchor Sam Rubin. “There was plenty of off-screen drama involving the cast of “Eight Is Enough” – but this news is both unexpected and unwelcome. Adam Rich as the youngest and cutest kid – Nicholas – has died. Far too young still, he was only 54.”

“I woke up to this extremely sad news. He was so positive on [Twitter] and openly talked about his depression and mental health. He tried to help us all. RIP,” said a grieving fan. “Gutted at the news of Adam Rich. He was a good soul and I wish comfort and peace to his family and friends,” another wrote.

Adam Rich Looks Back on ‘Eight is Enough’ in Final Instagram Post

Just a few years after his time on Eight is Enough came to an end, Adam Rich stepped out of the spotlight altogether. Though he still made the occasional cameo appearance for the next two decades, he knew the celebrity life wasn’t for him at a young age.

That said, Adam Rich looked back on his time as Nicholas Bradford for the rest of his life, as evidenced by his last Instagram post. In it, he celebrated the inclusion of the popular show on CNN’s History of Sitcom.

“Honored to be included! Thanks, CNN,” Rich wrote. “I’m grateful for the joy felt while working on Eight. I do hope it may have brought you some joy as well. At 52…I still don’t understand. Complicated.”

As many of his fans stated in their messages of grief, Adam Rich continued to be an inspiration to those struggling with mental health issues until the end as well. On December 15, Rich penned his final tweet.

“The only thing those suffering from a mental illness know how to do is pretend to be ok. Enough!” the actor wrote. “The stigma is killing people. Be yourself. Ok, or not ok, is the only way to create change, & stomp the stigma! Heal your truth!”