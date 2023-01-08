‘Eight is Enough’ Star Adam Rich Dead at 54

Adam Rich, the actor behind the adorable Nicholas Bradford in the hit ’70s comedy-drama series Eight is Enough has died at the age of 54. According to a family member, Rich passed away on Saturday in his Los Angeles home, per TMZ.

Local law enforcement explained that someone came to visit Adam Rich and found him dead. The cause of death remains undisclosed, but law enforcement suspects no foul play.

Rich’s acting career stretched nearly 30 years from 1976 to 2003. His most popular role by far, however, was that of Nicholas Bradford, the youngest of the Bradfords’ eight very independent children.

The series ran from 1977-1981, during which Adam Rich appeared in all 112 episodes. His performance in the sitcom was so beloved that it earned him a place in VH1’s list of the greatest 100 kid stars, on which he came in 73rd.

Following Eight is Enough, Adam Rich dialed back on his Hollywood career, choosing mostly cameo appearances rather than long-running characters. That said, he appeared in many episodes of both Dungeons & Dragons and Code Red. Though he enjoyed his time as precocious Nicholas Bradford, Rich decided that the celebrity life simply wasn’t for him.

Sadly, like many child stars, Adam Rich struggled greatly with substance abuse throughout his life. In 1991, he was arrested after smashing a pharmacy window in an effort to obtain drugs. And even though the show had been over for a decade, his on-screen father, Dick Van Patten, was still there for him, bailing out his fellow Eight is Enough star.

‘Eight is Enough’ Fans Mourn the Death of Adam Rich

In his final Instagram post, Adam Rich celebrated the sitcom’s inclusion in CNN’s History of Sitcom. “Honored to be included! Thanks CNN,” he wrote. “I’m grateful for the joy felt while working on Eight. I do hope it may have brought you some joy as well. At 52…I still don’t understand. Complicated.”

Following the news of his death, Eight is Enough fans took to social media to express their grief and good memories of the popular sitcom. “RIP Adam Rich. Grew up watching him on Eight is Enough,” one fan wrote.

“Very sad to hear of the passing of my dear friend and hero Adam Rich,” another said. “You may know him as Nicholas from Eight is Enough. I’m just so very grateful for the gift of his life and happy he was able to live long enough to see the Titans vs. Jaguars game.”

“How sad! He was my favorite,” added a third. “I was a big, no, huge fan of Eight is Enough. This is heartbreaking,” another agreed.