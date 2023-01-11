‘Eight Is Enough’ Star Adam Rich’s Likely Cause of Death Revealed: Report

Authorities believe that Eight is Enough star Adam Rich died of an overdose based on evidence found at the scene of his death.

Law enforcement sources who are directly linked to the investigation told TMZ today (Jan. 11) that officers entered the actor’s apartment building for a welfare check on Saturday after a friend reported that no one had heard from the 54-year-old since Jan. 5.

Police allegedly found Rich’s body in his bathroom, and they believe he had been dead for some time. One of the sources shared that investigators found a white powdery substance on the scene that they believe was drugs. Adam Rich had battled addiction in the past, so authorities are now treating the death as a possible overdose.

Rich had been open about mental illness and subsequent substance abuse in the past. And he made headlines several times for the latter. In 1991, police arrested him for attempting to break into a pharmacy, according to the Associated Press. Later that same year, he was booked once again after he allegedly stole a drug-filled syringe from a hospital that was treating him for a dislocated shoulder.

In 2002, he nearly hit a parked California Highway Patrol car that was parked in a freeway lane that was closed for repairs, and he was arrested for driving under the influence.

Adam Rich Suffered From Debilitating Depression

Adam Rich’s publicist, Danny Deraney, said his client suffered from unmanageable, severe depression. And Rich had tried multiple experimental treatments throughout his life while searching for relief that never came.

the actor had gone through several rehab programs, and as of October, he claimed that he was seven years sober. But he admitted on social media that he had a flawed past with “countless detoxes [and] relapses.” He also shared that he had suffered multiple overdoses. And he made a plea to anyone out there dealing with addiction or mental illness to never give up.

“Human beings weren’t built to endure mental illness,” he Tweeted on Sept. 10. “The mere fact that some people consider those to be weak, or have a lack of will is totally laughable… because it’s the total opposite! It’s takes a very, very strong person… a warrior if you will… to battle such illnesses.”

It is important to note that while there is proof to support the theory that Adam Rich died of an overdose, there has been no official ruling on the cause of death. Authorities cannot confirm anything until the autopsy and toxicology results return.

This is a developing story.