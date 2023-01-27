‘Ellen’ Backlash Put Pressure on Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Before His Death, Friend Says

The news of the death of dancer and DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss continues to send ripples among his friends and fans. While there have been some who still wonder what led him to die by suicide, one friend is speaking out. Todrick Hall, who is a YouTube star, believes that the backlash Ellen DeGeneres received for her show put pressure on Boss.

“People were looking at him like, ‘Why are you still supporting this woman,’ and I think he was under a lot of pressure,” Hall told Page Six. “I don’t know what was going on in his life that may [have led] him to make that decision but I do understand. Right now when I get online some days like right now, if I was in the wrong position of where this abuse would keep happening for years and years and years, there’s only so much a human being can take.”

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Called His Time On ‘Ellen’ As ‘Such A Huge Blessing’

Some of the claims that involved the Ellen show did include allegations of sexual misconduct by show executives. She ultimately said in 2021 that she was bringing her show to an end. Boss only had good things to say about DeGeneres, even saying his time on the show has “been such a huge blessing.” Boss did not have any negative things to say about DeGeneres publicly. Stephen “tWitch” Boss went on from being a DJ to a co-executive producer on Ellen.

Now, it’s possible that the claims made against the show put Boss in a tough situation. Because of his work on the show, though, his opportunities after Ellen ended probably skyrocketed. These days, his widow Alison Holker is left to deal with her own grief. She’s talked about it on Instagram. And Boss’ mother also is working through her issues as well. Eddy Boss, Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ grandfather, remembered his last conversation with his grandson. “Every word has meaning,” Boss told the Daily Mail. “His last words to me were a simple text that says, ‘I love you Dad-Dad,'” he said. “Our question is why? Where did it come from?”

There was a flood of tributes that came in after Boss’ death. Ellen producer Andy Lassner talked about what it meant to see everyone speak up. “So many people on social media are posting pictures of themselves with Twitch,” Lassner wrote on Instagram. “Talking about their close friendships with him. Talking about the texts they exchanged with him just last week. (And) Talking about the conversation they once had with him.”