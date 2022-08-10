Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Ex Anne Heche Car Crash, Hospitalization

After nearly a week of silence, Ellen DeGeneres finally spoke out about Anne Heche’s life-threatening car crash. The TV host was seen in Santa Barbara, California, having lunch with a friend when she was approached by Daily Mail regarding Anne Heche’s condition.

When asked if she had heard from Anne since the accident, Ellen briefly replied that she had not. “We’re not in touch with each other,” DeGeneres said. “So I wouldn’t know.”

Though she denied contact with Anne Heche, she did add that she wished the actress well. “I don’t want anyone to be hurt,” DeGeneres said.

Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche shared a long-term relationship beginning in 1997, shortly after DeGeneres publicly revealed her sexual orientation. They dated for three years but parted ways over two decades ago in 2000.

Anne Heche Remains in Critical Condition Following Fiery Crash

Friday morning, residents of a Mar Vista neighborhood were shocked to see a blue Mini Cooper speeding down the quiet street at 90 PMH. The car then crashed into a home, setting both the car and the house ablaze.

When neighbors rushed to help, they discovered that the driver was actress Anne Heche, who had driven her car “almost all the way through” the small Los Angeles home. The car was in such bad condition and so deep inside the home that they were unable to free her.

Thankfully, the resident of the home and her three pets escaped unscathed. The house and her belongings, however, suffered irreparable damage.

Anne Heche herself was rushed to the hospital with severe burns, where she was intubated and in critical condition. In the days following the crash, Heche’s family shared that she was in stable condition and that medical staff expected the actress to “pull through” despite her extensive injuries.

Sadly, however, the actress then slipped into a coma and is now in critical condition once again. “She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” a representative for Anne Heche explained to People. “She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

Authorities Won’t Be in a ‘Hurry to Arrest,’ According to Legal Expert

Anne Heche reportedly ran into a garage inside an apartment complex shortly before hitting the home where she was seen driving with what appeared to be a bottle of alcohol within reach. Authorities have since obtained a warrant to test the actress’ blood for drugs and/or alcohol. The results, however, could take weeks to return.

That said, according to Emily Baker, a district attorney with a popular YouTube channel, police won’t arrest Heche anytime soon, even if she makes a full recovery. “Since she’s in hospital, I imagine they will take their time,” Baker said. “They’re not going to be in a hurry to arrest.”

“Also because she’s a public figure, they’re probably going to take a little more time,” she continued. “And depending on how long she’s in the hospital, she’s not going anywhere.”