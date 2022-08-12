Ellen Degeneres Sends Heartfelt Message to Anne Heche’s Family, Friends

While coping with the aftermath, the family of Anne Heche announced on Friday the actress passed away. After the news broke, Heche’s representative released a statement, “We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.” Since her passing, numerous celebrities sent love and support to the family, including her ex-girlfriend Ellen DeGeneres.

For three years, back in 1997 to 2000, both Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche shared a romance. The couple appeared happy with the company of each other, attending parties and premieres. After the breakup, it seems they went their separate ways as DeGeneres admitted the two were not in touch. On Wednesday, a reporter asked the host about Heche. She answered, “We’re not in touch with each other, so I wouldn’t know. I don’t want anyone to be hurt.”

While learning about Anne Heche passing away, Ellen DeGeneres expressed her sadness on Twitter, writing, “This is a sad day. I’m sending Anne’s children, family, and friends all my love.”

Anne Heche’s Son Remembers The Late Star

Anne Heche’s eldest son, Homer, released a statement shortly after her passing. “My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.”

Not to mention, thankful for the support given to his family and Anne Heche, Homer added, “Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you.”

Other celebrities to remember Anne Heche included Taryn Manning, known for her role in Orange is the New Black. “Anne, we had only just met but I do know that you were very loved by our mutual friends and management team, and for this, I also loved you and saw all the magic in you. Go be that free spirit, fairy princess I saw in you. Maybe for now you are actually the lucky one. I do know there are and will be lots of heavy hearts left here behind, in purgatory (aka planet earth as we know it now) praying for you to soar to the highest mount, straight into that light. Pray for us down here too! You’re an awesome lady! You will be missed!”