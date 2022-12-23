Ellen DeGeneres Gives Emotional Update on Loss of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres is offering up an emotional update just days after the death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss. Boss died by suicide at a Los Angeles area motel. DeGeneres is telling people to “love one another” while she mourns his loss. DeGeneres posted a video on social media in providing an update on Friday morning. She calls the past 11 days since Bosss died as painful and tough. She noted how hard the holidays can be for some people.

DeGeneres, on the video, tells her fans to keep on laughing and enjoying each other’s company. That is one way fans can pay homage to Boss, a dancer and executive producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The video clip sees DeGeneres close it out by saying to everyone that they should “send love to one another.”

Ellen DeGeneres Had Penned Earlier Tribute To Stephen “tWitch” Boss

Earlier, DeGeneres offered up a tribute paid tribute to Stephen “tWitch” Boss on the day that TMZ reported about his death. She wrote, “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

Boss’ mother Connie also sent out a remembrance on social media. She wrote, “Your mother loves you to eternity and beyond.” She also wrote on an Instagram Story, “Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement. Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can.”

Allison Holker Boss also headed out and shared a message that she had sent to a media outlet. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker Boss, 34, said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Stephen “tWitch” Boss died by suicide at 40 years old. He leaves behind a loving wife and children, along with many adoring fans and followers. His gift to the world was his dance style. Of course, being an executive producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show allowed him to spread his wings a little bit. Those same fans and followers also have expressed their sadness since Boss’ death as well.