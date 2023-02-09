Ellen DeGeneres Publicly Honoring Late Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: Here’s How

Ellen DeGeneres has not forgotten about her late friend, DJ, executive producer, and dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss one bit. Recently, DeGeneres made a public effort around honoring Boss’ memory. She has been involved with the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund. The fund announced that it was celebrating an anniversary of a previous philanthropic effort from DeGeneres. But the organization announced that DeGeneres has donated a new tree with a plaque remembering Boss’ life.

DeGeneres made a commitment to help the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund. Now, she’s helping keep Boss’ memory alive in a very loving way. But Boss’ memory was also remembered during the Grammys’ In Memoriam portion of the show.

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Friend Says Backlash Ellen DeGeneres Faced Affected Boss

While this goes on, a friend of Boss says that the backlash Ellen DeGeneres faced about her show affected Boss. “People were looking at him like, ‘Why are you still supporting this woman,’ and I think he was under a lot of pressure,” YouTube star Todrick Hall told Page Six in an interview. “I don’t know what was going on in his life that may [have led] him to make that decision but I do understand. Right now when I get online some days like right now, if I was in the wrong position of where this abuse would keep happening for years and years and years, there’s only so much a human being can take.”

Meanwhile, Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ widow Alison Holker Boss shared her first social media post since his death back in December. “My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much,” Holker Boss wrote. Boss died by suicide and was 40 years old. Along with her note, she shared a sweet selfie of the two of them together.

Boss’ grandfather Eddy Boss happened to share his final message from Stephen that he received. It’s a short message but a powerful one in the context of him now no longer alive. “Every word has meaning,” Eddy Boss told the Daily Mail. “His last words to me were a simple text that says, ‘I love you Dad-Dad.’ Our question is why? Where did it come from?” Eddy Boss, 84, says that he and Stephen did stay in touch regularly.

What has Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother had to say in the wake of her son’s death? She, too, broke her silence after some days. Connie Boss Alexander expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of love and affection. In part, she said on Instagram, “Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can.”