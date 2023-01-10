Ellen DeGeneres Reveals Insane Montecito Floodwaters, Says Town Is Under Mandatory Evacuation: VIDEO

Ellen DeGeneres shared a video on social media today that shows the insane flooding happening in and around Montecito, California as thousands of her neighbors prepare to evacuate their homes.

Nearly all residents living in the town and surrounding canyons were ordered to leave their homes on Monday, January 5, due to heavy rains that have caused deadly flooding on roads and near waterways. The orders affect 10,000 people.

DeGeneres and her wife, Portia Di Rossi, luckily escaped evacuation because they live on “higher ground.” Instead, authorities asked them to “shelter in place.” And because she is staying in her home, she is watching the situation worsen firsthand. So this evening, she recorded a video that proves just how dangerous the flooding has become and shared it on Twitter.

Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/7dv5wfNSzG — Ellen DeGeneres (@EllenDeGeneres) January 9, 2023

In the clip, Ellen DeGeneres showed a swollen creek that flows behind her house. The muddy water roared like rapids. The former talk show host said that the creek “never flows, ever.” So the rushing waters are terrifying.

She added that the water level is up to about nine feet, and it will likely rise another two.

Ellen DeGeneres Reminded People That Today is the Five-Year Anniversary of a Mudslide That Killed 20 People

DeGeneres also reminded fans that today marks the five-year anniversary of a massive mudslide that killed 23 people and destroyed over 100 homes located in Montecito’s coastal enclave.

“This is crazy,” she continued. “On the five-year anniversary, we are having unprecedented rain.”

The memory served as a reminder of how dangerous the conditions can be. So when meteorologists saw “no indication” that the rain would let up before nightfall, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said residents desperately needed to leave the area.

At least 8 inches have drenched the city over the past 12 hours, and several more inches will fall tonight. The canyon residents are most at risk because they live beneath hillsides that were burned bare by wildfires. So the ground is more likely to give way to mudslides.

“We’re in the midst of a series of significant and powerful storms,” Sheriff Brown said in a briefing. “Currently, we’re experiencing a storm that is causing many problems and has the potential to cause major problems across our county, especially in the burn scar areas.”

Around 32,000 people in nearby Santa Cruz County were also forced to evacuate because of flooding rivers and creeks.

“We need to be nicer to Mother Nature cause Mother Nature is not happy with us,” Degeneres added. “Let’s all do our part. Stay safe everybody.”