‘Ellen’ Producer Speaks Out About Countless Tributes in Wake of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death

A lot of people have been sharing their thoughts and memories of Stephen “tWitch” Boss in the wake of his death by suicide. Andy Lassner, who was a producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, is speaking out about these tributes and their effect on others.

“So many people on social media are posting pictures of themselves with Twitch,” Lassner wrote on Instagram. “Talking about their close friendships with him. Talking about the texts they exchanged with him just last week. (And) Talking about the conversation they once had with him.” Stephen “tWitch” Boss was found dead in a Los Angeles motel room on Tuesday. “The thing is – it’s all true,” Lassner said, Page Six reports. “It’s all real.”

Andy Lassner Wrote Tender Note About Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss On Instagram

Lassner worked with Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a dancer-turned-DJ, for almost a decade. He continued, “Those who knew him are not trying to make this tragedy about themselves. They are just trying to convey to you who Twitch was.” The former producer made the point that Boss made everyone feel like “the most important person in the world.” Lassner’s post was liked by Jennifer Aniston, Kris Jenner, and Jennifer Garner, among many others.

“And he did this for everybody. Not just the people he needed or that were ‘important’. He did it for everybody. It doesn’t sound real. But it is. All of it,” Lassner said. “He really did care for every single person who worked at the show and everyone in his life. And the thing is if you met him just once – you felt that feeling. That light. That’s why I think you and I are hurting. Because we all counted on him. He was our flame. Our joy. Our dancer.”

Boss died by suicide on Tuesday at 40 years old. Stephen “tWitch” Boss, an alum of “So You Think You Can Dance,” is survived by his wife, dancer Allison Holker, and their three children, Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3. Stephen Boss reportedly used a ride-share service to get to the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, California, on Monday night. The Los Angeles County medical examiner did later confirm that Boss died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Additionally, he said that there were “no signs of foul play.”

Lassner’s Instagram post featured a black-and-white image of Stephen “tWitch” Boss. Lassner said that no one knew the “heavy burden” that Boss was carrying around with him. “He must have been so tired. But we didn’t know because he never wanted it to be about him. Ever,” Lassner said.